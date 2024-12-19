Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Index funds become fastest-growing category in SIP AUM: Zerodha

Index funds become fastest-growing category in SIP AUM: Zerodha

The study reveals that the individual investors account for more than 60% of all index fund AUM as of September 30, 2024. The rest of the AUM is held by corporates and other institutions.

mutual funds

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Index funds have emerged as the fastest-growing category in Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) Assets Under Management (AUM) in the last one year, achieving close to 85% with the live SIP accounts increasing by about 80% over the same period, according to a study by Zerodha Fund House. 
 
The study reveals that the individual investors account for more than 60% of all index fund AUM as of September 30, 2024. The rest of the AUM is held by corporates and other institutions.
 
The average ticket size of index funds is similar to that of the industry, the growth rate has been higher at 14% for index funds as compared to 8% for the industry. 
 
 
The Index Fund category has also seen a 12x growth in its contribution to the mutual fund industry’s folios over the past five years, noted the study. Back in September 2019, index fund folios constituted a mere 0.43% of the total industry folios. Fast forward to September 2024, and they now represent around 5% and continue to grow.  
 
"As awareness and accessibility continues to grow, Index Funds are well-positioned to become a go-to investment avenue for retail investors seeking to take exposure to the Indian economy in a simple, cost-effective manner," said  Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House. 
     
  
   

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China to expand private pension scheme from Dec 15 for ageing population

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Index Funds are the go-to choice for India's young investors, shows survey

bad loans

Tough loan market, rise of momentum investing: Top personal finance stories

SIP inflows

Index funds see growing retail participation, boost SIP flow contributions

mutual funds

Mirae Asset launches Nifty 50 and LargeMidcap 250 Index Funds: Details here

Topics : Index Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon