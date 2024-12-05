Business Standard
IndiGo among worst airlines globally: How claim processing impacts ranking

Take a look at the top 10 best and worst-performing airlines of 2024

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

How does one decide on the perfect holiday? Isn’t it all about choosing a destination and finding comfortable accommodation? Equally important is booking flights with minimal disruptions. Knowing which airlines perform well can make a big difference. AirHelp Inc, which facilitates processing passenger claims for flight disruptions and lost luggage, on Tuesday released its annual rankings of the best and worst airlines globally.
 
According to the report, accessed by Business Standard, India's IndiGo Airlines ranks 103rd out of 109 airlines, making it one of the worst performers. Meanwhile, Tata's Air India fares slightly better, standing at 61st. At the top of the list, Brussels Airlines has been named the best airline, followed by Qatar Airways.
 
 
AirHelp's Chief Executive Officer, Tomasz Pawliszyn, explained the methodology used for the rankings. “We evaluate airlines based on customer claims processed, on-time performance data, and passenger feedback on service quality from over 54 countries,” he said. The study covers a range of factors, including food, comfort, and crew service.
 
"We collected nearly 20,000 passenger reviews, rating airlines on five key areas: cabin crew, aircraft comfort, cleanliness, food options, and onboard entertainment. Passengers rated each area on a scale from ‘very good’ to ‘very bad’, and these scores were converted into a final ranking," AirHelp informed Business Standard. 
How claim processing affects rankings
 
According to AirHelp, claim processing scores were calculated based on several factors:
< Likelihood of paying out valid claims

< Speed and ease of claim resolution
< Volume of claims handled
< Past and current behaviours
 
A higher score indicates better handling of customer claims. This is where airlines like Brussels Airlines excel, while those at the bottom like IndiGo and Bulgaria Air falter.
 
Global performance
 
Brussels Airlines, which claimed the top spot, scored 7.82 for performance, 7.85 for customer opinion, and 8.69 for claim processing. Qatar Airways, ranked second, recorded a strong customer opinion score of 8.88 but fell slightly behind in claim processing with 7.30. United Airlines secured third place with robust scores across all categories.
 
The rankings also reveal the lowest-performing airlines. Tunisair, ranked 109th, performed poorly in all parameters, with a claim processing score of just 0.21.
 
Let's take a look at the top 10 best and worst-performing airlines of 2024:
 
Best-performing airlines in 2024
 
1. Brussels Airlines
Rank: 1
On-time performance: 7.82
Customer opinion: 7.85
Claim processing: 8.69
2023 Rank: 12
 
2. Qatar Airways
Rank: 2
On-time performance: 8.16
Customer opinion: 8.88
Claim processing: 7.30
2023 Rank: 1
 
3. United Airlines
Rank: 3
On-time performance: 7.82
Customer opinion: 7.78
Claim processing: 8.53
2023 Rank: 10
 
4. American Airlines
Rank: 4
On-time performance: 7.50
Customer opinion: 8.12
Claim processing: 8.50
2023 Rank: 7
 
5. Play
Rank: 5
On-time performance: 8.95
Customer opinion: 7.45
Claim processing: 7.26
2023 Rank: New
 
6. Austrian Airlines
Rank: 6
On-time performance: 7.60
Customer opinion: 8.20
Claim processing: 7.90
2023 Rank: New
 
7. LOT Polish Airlines
Rank: 7
On-time performance: 7.60
Customer opinion: 8.40
Claim processing: 7.50
2023 Rank: New
 
8. Air Arabia
Rank: 8
On-time performance: 6.30
Customer opinion: 7.60
Claim processing: 8.80
2023 Rank: New
 
9. Widerøe
Rank: 9
On-time performance: 8.60
Customer opinion: 7.30
Claim processing: 6.70
2023 Rank: New
 
10. Air Serbia
Rank: 10
On-time performance: 5.90
Customer opinion: 7.70
Claim processing: 9
2023 Rank: New
 
Worst-performing airlines in 2024
 
1. Tunisair
Rank: 109
On-time performance: 4.68
Customer opinion: 6
Claim processing: 0.21
2023 Rank: 83
 
2. Buzz
Rank: 108
On-time performance: 6.18
Customer opinion: 7.10
Claim processing: 0.05
2023 Rank: New
 
3. Nouvelair
Rank: 107
On-time performance: 5.81
Customer opinion: 7.54
Claim processing: 0.08
2023 Rank: New
 
4. Bulgaria Air
Rank: 106
On-time performance: 6.23
Customer opinion: 7.16
Claim processing: 0.39
2023 Rank: New
 
5. El Al Israel Airlines
Rank: 105
On-time performance: 5.68
Customer opinion: 8.01
Claim processing: 0.10
2023 Rank: New
 
6. Pegasus Airlines
Rank: 104
On-time performance: 6.05
Customer opinion: 7.70
Claim processing: 0.45
2023 Rank: New
 
7. IndiGo
Rank: 103
On-time performance: 6.31
Customer opinion: 7.58
Claim processing: 0.50
2023 Rank: New
 
8. TAROM
Rank: 102
On-time performance: 6.49
Customer opinion: 6.87
Claim processing: 0.48
2023 Rank: New
 
9. Air Mauritius
Rank: 101
On-time performance: 6.32
Customer opinion: 7.15
Claim processing: 0.52
2023 Rank: New
 
10. SKY express
Rank: 100
On-time performance: 5.92
Customer opinion: 7.33
Claim processing: 0.63
2023 Rank: New
     
IndiGo's defence
 
IndiGo, which ranked among the worst, has pushed back against the findings. The airline stated on Wednesday, “The data does not disclose the sample size or methodology, casting doubt on its credibility.” The airline also highlighted its strong track record in punctuality and a low complaint ratio relative to its operational scale.
 
“As India’s most preferred airline, IndiGo reiterates its promise of providing on-time, affordable, and hassle-free travel for its customers,” the airline said in a statement.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

