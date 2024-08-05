UK drops Rs 41 lakh minimum income rule for Family Visa, relief for Indians

Good news for Indians! British nationals and permanent residents will no longer need to earn at least Rs 41.5 lakh annually to bring family members to the UK. The planned increase in the minimum income threshold has been shelved by the new Labour Party government. This move, which would have impacted many Indian families, was initially introduced by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reduce record immigration figures. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp No immediate changes

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced to the House of Commons that there will be no further increase on the current £29,000 (approx Rs 31,16,757) annual income requirement until the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) completes a review on the impact of these hikes on families. Cooper said in a written statement, “The family immigration rules, including the minimum income requirement, need to balance respect for family life with ensuring the UK’s economic wellbeing.”

The MAC has also been tasked with reviewing the reliance of key sectors on international recruitment, especially in IT and engineering, which significantly rely on talent from countries like India. “As a first step, I am commissioning the MAC to review the reliance of key sectors on international recruitment, particularly IT and engineering,” Cooper explained.

Impact on Indian Families

As part of a package of measures to curb migration in December last year, the then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led Conservative government had announced that from April this year, the minimum salary or income required by British nationals to sponsor long-term Family Visas for spouses or parents will rise from GBP 18,600 to GBP 29,000 and then be followed by further increases to GBP 38,700 – in line with the minimum income requirement for the Skilled Worker Visa route.

The planned hike had raised concerns among analysts about its potential impact on lower-income families. Simran Brar, Partner at Karanjawala & Co, pointed out the contrast between the UK's stringent policies and more flexible rules in countries like the USA, Canada, and Australia. “For example, students with F-1 visas can apply for dependents (spouse and children) to get F-2 visas. Canada and Australia also allow international graduates to work for 2 to 4 years post-graduation,” Brar explained.

Aritra Ghosal, Founder and Director of OneStep Global, stressed on the importance of considering the broader implications of such policies. “International students bring in significant revenue through tuition fees, which help expand course offerings and compensate for domestic student and research funding shortfalls,” Ghosal said. He added that international students provide a short-term labour supply for UK businesses and stressed the need for a balanced approach that supports economic growth and the educational sector.

Indians among top visa sponsors

According to UK Home Office statistics, Indians made up the second-highest cohort under the Family Visa category in 2023, with 5,248 visas, following Pakistanis and ahead of Bangladeshis.

Continuing Tory government's visa curbs

The new Labour government has carried forward many of the previous Tory government’s visa restrictions, including those on overseas students and care workers bringing family dependents. Cooper noted the importance of protecting the immigration system from abuse while valuing the economic and academic contributions of international students.

Impact on student dependents

There has been a significant 80% drop in the number of dependents accompanying students to the UK, with over 26,000 fewer student visa applications made from January to March compared to the same period in 2023, a government press release showed in May.