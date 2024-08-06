Cyber frauds cost India Rs 177 crore in FY24: How to protect yourself

The amount of money lost due to cyber fraud in India has more than doubled from Rs 69.68 crore in FY23 to Rs 177.05 crore in FY24. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said as much as Rs 177 crore was lost on account of credit, debit card and internet banking frauds in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The quantum of loss in FY22 was Rs 80.33 crore, it was Rs 50.10 crore in FY21 and Rs 44.22 crore in FY20.

This rise in cyber fraud losses is part of a concerning trend observed over the past few years.

Where the loss is due to the customer's negligence, the customer has to bear the entire loss until he/she reports the unauthorised transaction to the bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued guidelines to limit the financial burden placed on customers in case of unauthorized transactions. Customers can avoid any loss if the bank is proven to be negligent or the fault lies elsewhere in the system, provided they report the incident within 3 working days.

In cases where the customer reports the unauthorized transaction between 4 to 7 working days, their liability may range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 depending on the type of account. Beyond 7 working days, the customer's liability is determined by the bank's internal policy. The bank is responsible for proving customer negligence in cases of unauthorized transactions.

"The burden of proving customer liability in case of unauthorised electronic banking transactions shall lie on the bank," Chaudhary said.

How to Report Cyber Fraud:

National Cybercrime Reporting Portal : The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) for reporting cyber incidents, including financial frauds.

: The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) for reporting cyber incidents, including financial frauds. National Cybercrime Helpline: A dedicated helpline number (1930) is available for reporting cybercrime.

A dedicated helpline number (1930) is available for reporting cybercrime. Bank Reporting Channels: Customers can also report financial fraud directly to their bank through their official website or branch.