Canada immigration policy: PR to get easier for semi-skilled workers

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has proposed a change to the Immigration and Refugees Protection Act (IRPA). "This change aims to create a new permanent economic immigration class for workers with experience and training at the Training, Education, Experience, and Responsibilities (TEER) levels 4 and 5," IRCC said.

The goal, according to the department, is to modernise the economic immigration system by allowing permanent residency for candidates with a broader range of skills and experience. It addresses a longstanding need to recognise the contributions of individuals who have gained valuable Canadian work experience but have previously faced challenges in securing permanent status. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Indian professionals must showcase their unique qualifications and experiences to capitalise on opportunities within Canada's dynamic job market," says Abhijit Zaveri, Director & Founder, Career Mosaic.

More details about this new class and pathways will be shared this autumn in the Canada Gazette, Part I, followed by a publication in Part II. This is part of the Forward Regulatory Plan for 2024-2026.

What is Canada's TEER System?

The TEER system was introduced in 2022 as an update to the National Occupation Classification (NOC) system. It categorises jobs into different "TEERS," replacing the old "Skill Levels" from NOC 2016.

TEERs 0-3 are for jobs that usually need post-secondary education or an apprenticeship of a specific length. TEERS 4 and 5 are for jobs that need only a high school education, on-the-job training, or, in the case of TEER 5, no formal education but some short-term work demonstration.

At present, TEERs 4 and 5 aren't typically eligible for federal economic immigration programs like Express Entry. This means newcomers working in these jobs often find it harder to become permanent residents and contribute to Canada's pool of temporary residents.

How does this affect temporary residents?

Many people come to Canada as temporary residents and due to the current labour market, some end up in what Statistics Canada calls "low-skilled" positions. A recent study by Statistics Canada noted a shift in employment towards low-skilled sectors like accommodation, food services, and retail trade among temporary foreign workers (TFWs) and international students.

The study mentioned that this shift could lead to a higher proportion of low-skilled TFWs among new immigrants. This situation impacts TFWs and international students by limiting their earnings and slowing their economic integration.

What will the amendments change?

The amendments will help foreign nationals with Canadian work experience in TEER 4 and 5 jobs transition more easily to permanent residency. This move aims to provide more opportunities for these workers to keep contributing to the Canadian economy and meet the labour market needs of businesses in these sectors.

IRCC has marked this initiative as a medium-term priority. The regulatory changes won't need cooperation from domestic or international regulatory bodies.

What are the TEER categories and examples of Jobs?

Here's a quick look at the different TEER categories and some example jobs for each:

TEER 0: Management occupations (e.g., Advertising, marketing, and public relations managers, Financial managers).

TEER 1: Jobs usually needing a university degree (e.g., Financial advisors, Software engineers).

TEER 2: Jobs usually needing a college diploma, apprenticeship training of 2 or more years, or supervisory roles (e.g., Computer network and web technicians, Medical laboratory technologists).

TEER 3: Jobs usually needing a college diploma, apprenticeship training of less than 2 years, or more than 6 months of on-the-job training (e.g., Bakers, Dental assistants, and dental laboratory assistants).

TEER 4: Jobs usually needing a high school diploma or several weeks of on-the-job training (e.g., Home childcare providers, Retail salespersons, and visual merchandisers).

TEER 5: Jobs usually needing short-term work demonstration and no formal education (e.g., Landscaping and grounds maintenance labourers, Delivery service drivers, and door-to-door distributors).

What does this mean for Indians?

India ranks among the top ten countries receiving Canadian Permanent Residency (PR) in 2024. Data from IRCC shows that around 65,000 PRs were issued to Indian nationals in 2024.

Indian immigrants generally use Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programmes (PNP), or Family Sponsorship to migrate.

With the new TEER-based pathway, more Indian workers in various fields will find it easier to transition from temporary to permanent residency, allowing them to fully participate in and contribute to the Canadian economy. As part of the regulatory process, the IRCC will engage in consultations to gather feedback and refine the proposed amendments.

The pre-publication phase in the Canada Gazette, Part I, will provide an opportunity for stakeholders, including businesses, advocacy groups, and the general public, to review and comment on the proposed changes.