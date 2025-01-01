Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Job changes and their significant impact on personal loan approval

Job changes and their significant impact on personal loan approval

Switching jobs means not having required number of salary slips or bank statements to verify your income, which can delay the approval process

loan

loan

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Switching jobs is common for career advancement; however, such a move can have significant implications for personal loan approval. Lenders evaluate various factors when assessing loan applications, and employment status plays a crucial role in this process. Understanding how job changes affect personal loan eligibility can help borrowers navigate their financial options more effectively.
 
Viral Bhatt, Founder, Money Mantra explains how job change can affect one’s chances:
 
Stability concerns: Frequent job changes might raise concerns about your job stability, which could make lenders hesitant to approve your loan.

Also Read

Syngenta

Syngenta signs $ 4.5 bn sustainability-linked loan, Asia's largest in 2024

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance in talks to borrow $1.2 bn in offshore loan for sector

PremiumThe proportion of rural households that reported outstanding debt has grown from 47.4 per cent in 2016-17 to 52.0 per cent in 2021-22, even as their average monthly income jumped 57.5 per cent in the same period, the latest All India Rural Financial

Perils of the 'push' loan phenomenon and rural India's rising debt burden

Canara bank

Canara Bank led consortium seeks bids to sell Rs 1,226 cr loans in MMOPL

Metro, Delhi Metro

EIB Global to provide 300 million euros loan for Bengaluru suburban railway

 
Income verification: If you have recently switched jobs, you might not have the required number of salary slips or bank statements to verify your income, which can delay the approval process.
 
 
Credit history: A recent job change might not have a significant impact on your credit history, but if it results in a decrease in income or a period of unemployment, it could negatively affect your credit score, making it harder to get approved for a loan.
 
Expert recommendations to improve your chance:
 
Document thoroughly: Provide all the necessary documents, including your offer letter, appointment letter, and salary slips from your new employer.
 
Transparent communication: Be upfront with the lender about your job change and explain the reasons for it.
 
Maintain a strong credit history: A good credit history can offset any concerns about job stability.
 
Higher-income: A higher income at your new job can improve your chances of loan approval.
 
Longer tenure with a previous employer: If you had a long tenure with your previous employer, it can positively impact your application.
 
Alternatives if the loan is denied
 
If a personal loan application is denied due to job changes, borrowers have options:
 
Reapply after gaining stability: Waiting until they have established themselves in their new role can improve their chances of approval in subsequent applications.
 
Consider co-applicants: Adding a co-applicant with a stable income or good credit history can strengthen the application and mitigate perceived risks associated with recent job changes.
 
Explore different lenders: Different financial institutions have varying criteria for loan approval. Borrowers may find that some lenders are more accommodating than others regarding employment status and history.
 
“Overall, a job change can affect your personal loan approval, but it is not a guaranteed rejection. By being transparent, providing necessary documentation, and maintaining a good credit history, you can increase your chances of getting approved,” said Bhatt.

More From This Section

WhatsApp Pay

NPCI lifts WhatsApp Pay's user cap: Know how to set up new account

Visa

31-year wait? 2,300 applicants died waiting for Australian parent visa

pension benefit

EPS pensioners can now withdraw their pension from any bank in India

TAX

Will Digiyatra data be used to crack down on tax evaders? taxmen clarify

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Key financial changes coming into force from Jan 1 that taxpayers must know

Topics : Personal Loan loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon