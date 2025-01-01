Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPS pensioners can now withdraw their pension from any bank in India

EPS pensioners can now withdraw their pension from any bank in India

Under the new rules effective January 1, 2025, 7.8 million members of EPS will benefit from Centralised Pension Payment System

pension benefit

pension benefit

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, will have the flexibility to access their pensions from any bank branch in India from January 1, 2025. In September 2024, Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, approved the Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS). This system will allow 7.8 million members of EPS to withdraw their pensions from any bank branch across the country.
  What is Centralised Pension Payment System
 
The CPPS marks a major transformation by offering a nationwide centralised platform that enables pension disbursements through any bank or branch across India. Even if a pensioner moves or changes banks or branches, the CPPS ensures uninterrupted pension payments throughout India, without the need to transfer Pension Payment Orders (PPO) from one office to another.
 
 

Also Read

Pension, Savings, Retirement

EPF, EPS contribution limit may be hiked: Impact on salary explained

Interest-rate

Why should you check if your EPF interest is credited on a regular basis

EPFO

Know how to make changes in provident fund accounts & document required

EPFO

Tax on EPF withdrawals: Know what rules say about deduction, exemption

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 350 pts to 78,500; Financials, cons dur, FMCG, media lead

Key features of CPPS
 
National accessibility: Pensioners can access funds from any bank or branch nationwide.
 
Elimination of transfer requirements: No need to transfer PPO when relocating or changing banks.
 
Aadhaar integration: Plans include a transition to an Aadhaar-based payment system.
  Cost reduction: EPFO expects significant savings in pension disbursement costs.
 
Here are some new EPFO rules:
 
Change in the employee's contribution limit
 
A key update concerns the removal of the EPF contribution cap for employees. Currently, employees contribute 12 per cent of their basic salary to their EPF account each month. However, a proposal aims to allow employees to contribute based on their actual salary rather than the EPFO-prescribed ceiling of ~15,000. If implemented, this policy will enable employees to build a larger retirement corpus, leading to a higher monthly pension payout.
 
ATM withdrawal facility
 
In a bid to enhance financial accessibility, the EPFO will issue ATM cards to its members. This will enable subscribers to withdraw their provident fund savings directly from ATMs, providing 24/7 access to their funds. This feature aims to facilitate quicker access to savings, particularly during emergencies, thereby improving financial security for account holders.
 
Higher pension deadline
 
EPFO, in its press release issued on December 18, 2024, has announced a final opportunity for employers to submit employees' wage details by January 31, 2025. Additionally, employers must respond to any clarifications sought by EPFO by January 15, 2025, to facilitate the processing of higher pension applications.
 
New rule for EPF death claim
 
A new rule has been introduced for processing EPF death claims. Moving forward, physical claims without Aadhaar seeding may be accepted temporarily, provided they receive proper approval from the Officer in Charge (OIC) through an e-office file. The file must include details of the verification conducted to confirm the deceased's membership and validate the claimants' authenticity. To prevent fraudulent withdrawals, additional due diligence measures, as deemed appropriate by the OIC, may also be implemented.
 

More From This Section

TAX

Will Digiyatra data be used to crack down on tax evaders? taxmen clarify

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Key financial changes coming into force from Jan 1 that taxpayers must know

passport

China extends reduced visa fees for Indians: Rs 2900 until Dec 2025

Gold, silver

Gold could touch Rs 90,000/10 grams in 2025: What should investors do?

The Centre is unlikely to extend the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme (MSSCS) that was made available for two years beyond its March 2025 deadline, according to official sources.

Small Savings Schemes: Interest rates for PPF, NSC, SSY unchanged yet again

Topics : EPF EPFO finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon