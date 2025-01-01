Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / NPCI lifts WhatsApp Pay's user cap: Know how to set up new account

NPCI lifts WhatsApp Pay's user cap: Know how to set up new account

The move is expected to have profound implications for WhatsApp Pay and the broader UPI market

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay. Phot: Shutterstock

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a significant development for WhatsApp Pay by allowing the platform to extend its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services to its entire user base in India. The decision, effective immediately, removes the previous cap of 100 million users that put a limit on the inclusion of new customers. With over 500 million users in India, WhatsApp Pay can now fully leverage its vast user base to enhance its presence in the competitive digital payments landscape.
  WhatsApp Pay will continue to adhere to all existing UPI guidelines and circulars for Third-Party Application Providers (TPAPs), according to NPCI.
 
  Background on WhatsApp Pay's UPI journey
 
WhatsApp Pay's journey began in 2020 when it was initially restricted to just one million users. The NPCI gradually increased this limit to 100 million by 2022 as part of a phased rollout strategy aimed at ensuring a smooth integration into the existing banking infrastructure.

Also Read

Why are Paytm shares down 4% on NSE today? Check reason here

Why are Paytm shares down 4% on NSE today? Check reason here

UPI

NPCI extends market cap deadline for UPI apps by two years to end of 2026

Whatsapp

As NPCI lifts limits, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to all users

Vishal Mehta, chairman and managing director (CMD), Infibeam Avenues

B2B payments firm Infibeam Avenues to roll out RediffPay after NPCI nod

UPI

Come 2025 and you may be able to use UPI in 6 more countries in the world

 
Implications of the decision
 
The lifting of the user cap is expected to have profound implications for both WhatsApp Pay and the broader UPI market. By integrating UPI services into its messaging platform, WhatsApp aims to position itself as a formidable competitor against established players like PhonePe and Google Pay. As of November 2024, PhonePe held a dominant market share of approximately 47.8 per cent, while Google Pay accounted for around 37 per cent. In contrast, WhatsApp Pay processed only 51 million transactions during the same month.
 
Experts suggest with this new development, WhatsApp Pay can potentially increase its transaction volume significantly. The central government also announced on Tuesday a two-year postponement in enforcing market share limits for UPI transactions, offering significant relief to major platforms such as Google Pay and Walmart-backed PhonePe.
 
How to set up WhatsApp Pay
 
Open WhatsApp: Ensure you have the latest version of the app installed on your device.
 
Access settings: Tap on the three dots in the top right corner (Android) or go to the bottom right tab (iOS) and select Settings.
 
Navigate to payments: In the Settings menu, tap on Payments.
 
Add payment method: Select Add Payment Method and choose your bank from the list of supported banks.
 
Verify your number: Confirm that the phone number linked to your WhatsApp matches the one associated with your bank account. You will receive an SMS for verification.
 
Set up UPI: Follow the prompts to set up your Unified Payments Interface (UPI) account. If you already have a UPI ID, you can link it directly.
 
Link your bank account: Choose the bank account you want to link and tap done to complete the setup.

More From This Section

Visa

31-year wait? 2,300 applicants died waiting for Australian parent visa

pension benefit

EPS pensioners can now withdraw their pension from any bank in India

TAX

Will Digiyatra data be used to crack down on tax evaders? taxmen clarify

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Key financial changes coming into force from Jan 1 that taxpayers must know

passport

China extends reduced visa fees for Indians: Rs 2900 until Dec 2025

Topics : WhatsApp Pay NPCI UPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon