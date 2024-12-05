Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Karnataka Bank increases fixed deposit interest offering up to 7.5 %

Karnataka Bank increases fixed deposit interest offering up to 7.5 %

Lender offers 3.50% rate to general citizens on deposits with tenures ranging from seven to 45 days

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for callable and non-callable deposits, effective December 2. The new rates range between 3.5 per cent and 7.50 per cent for general customers, depending on deposit tenures spanning seven days to 10 years. An interest rate of 7.50 per cent is available to general citizens, while senior citizens can enjoy a higher rate of 8 per cent for a tenure of 375 days.
 
Karnataka Bank offers an interest rate of 3.50 per cent for general citizens on deposits with tenures ranging from seven to 45 days, and 4 per cent for tenures of 46 to 90 days. For tenures between 91 and 179 days, the interest rate is 5.25 per cent. Deposits held for 180 days to less than 1 year earn a 6.25 per cent interest rate, while tenures of one to two years come with a 7.25 per cent rate. The 7.50 per cent rate is provided for a specific tenure of 375 days. For deposits with durations of more than two years and up to 5 years, the bank offers 6.50 per cent, and tenures exceeding 5 years up to 10 years are eligible for a 5.80 per cent rate.  FD interest rates
 
 
Personal Finance
Personal Finance
 
Separately, Canara Bank revised its FD rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore from December 1, 2024. The revised rates range from 4 per cent to 7.40 per cent for the general public and 4 per cent to 7.90 per cent for senior citizens on callable deposits.

More From This Section

Flight, plane, Airplane

IndiGo among worst airlines globally: How claim processing impacts ranking

EPFO

EPFO to give time till Dec 15 to activate UAN for financial scheme

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Suraj Estate Developers buys land in Mumbai's Mahim area for Rs 101 crore

Abhinandan LodhaAbhinandan Lodha

Abhinandan Lodha's firm buys American Centre in South Bombay for Rs 56 cr

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Average apartment sale price in India reached Rs 1.64 crore this year: JLL

 
YES Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below Rs 3 crore, effective November 5, 2024. The bank has reduced the interest rate on 18-month fixed deposits by 25 basis points, lowering it from 8 per cent to 7.75 per cent per annum.
 
IDFC FIRST Bank revised its FD rates for amounts below Rs 3 crore. For regular customers, FD rates range from 3 per cent to 7.90 per cent for tenures of 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens get higher rates, ranging from 3.50 per cent to 8.40 per cent.

Also Read

Fixed Deposit, FD

Bank fixed deposit interest rates revised: You must lock in FDs now

share, investment, equity, shareholder, promoter, banks, disinvestment, markets, returns, stocks,diversification

Equity returns outclass gold, FD, property in the long term: Morgan Stanley

Fixed Deposit, FD

YES Bank offers up to 8.25% interest rate on fixed deposits below Rs 3 cr

Fixed Deposits

Company fixed deposit rates' terms, tenure explained in one table

MobiKwik

MobiKwik launches fixed deposit product with up to 9.5% interest rate

Topics : Fixed Deposit Karnataka Bank finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon