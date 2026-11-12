Looking for assured returns? These savings options offer up to 8.2% return

Investors looking for predictable returns without taking exposure to the stock market have several options offering interest rates of 7.5 per cent or more. These include government-backed savings schemes, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bonds and bank fixed deposits (FDs).

As of November 2026, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) offer 8.2 per cent annually, while RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds offer 8.05 per cent. Other options, including the National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and five-year post office time deposits, offer between 7.5 and 7.7 per cent.

The choice depends on the investor’s age, investment horizon, liquidity requirements and tax position. A higher interest rate does not necessarily mean that a scheme will suit every investor.

According to the government’s latest notification, small savings interest rates have remained unchanged for the October-December 2026 quarter.

Seven investment options offering 7.5 per cent or more

1. Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) – 8.2 per cent

Designed for individuals aged 60 and above, SCSS offers quarterly interest payments, making it suitable for retirees seeking regular income.

The minimum investment is Rs 1,000, while the maximum deposit allowed across an individual’s accounts is Rs 30 lakh. The scheme has a five-year maturity period, which can be extended by another three years.

2. Sukanya Samriddhi Account – 8.2 per cent

Parents and guardians can use this scheme to build a long-term savings corpus for a girl child below 10 years of age.

The account offers 8.2 per cent interest, compounded annually. Deposits can be made for 15 years, while the account matures after 21 years from the date of opening. It is meant for long-term goals rather than regular income.

3. RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds – 8.05 per cent

These bonds offer a sovereign-backed investment option with a seven-year maturity period. The interest rate is reset every six months and is linked to the NSC rate, with an additional 0.35 percentage point.

The coupon for July-December 2026 is 8.05 per cent. Interest is paid half-yearly, but investors should remember that premature withdrawal is restricted and subject to conditions.

4. National Savings Certificate – 7.7 per cent

NSC is a five-year post office savings scheme for investors who can keep their money invested until maturity.

Interest is compounded annually but paid along with the principal at maturity. This makes it more suitable for investors looking to accumulate a lump sum rather than receive periodic income.

5. Five-year Post Office Time Deposit – 7.5 per cent

The five-year post office time deposit offers 7.5 per cent interest, compounded quarterly. It is suitable for investors who want a fixed investment period and predictable returns.

The investment also qualifies for a tax deduction under Section 123 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, subject to applicable conditions and the investor opting for the old tax regime.

6. Kisan Vikas Patra – 7.5 per cent

KVP is designed for investors who want to grow their savings over a longer period without taking market risks.

It offers 7.5 per cent interest, compounded annually. At the current rate, the investment doubles in 115 months, or nine years and seven months. However, investors should be prepared to keep their money invested for this period.

7. Bank fixed deposits – Up to 8.25 per cent

Bank FDs are another option for investors seeking assured returns. Some small finance banks are offering interest rates of up to 8.25 per cent in November 2026.

Rates vary depending on the bank, deposit tenure and investor category. Senior citizens generally receive an additional interest rate over regular depositors. Investors should also consider the bank's financial strength and the applicable deposit insurance cover before investing.

What should investors consider before investing?

Investors should not select a scheme solely on the basis of its advertised interest rate. The payment frequency, lock-in period, taxation and withdrawal conditions can make a significant difference to the actual returns.

For instance, SCSS provides quarterly income, while NSC pays the accumulated interest at maturity. Similarly, RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds have a seven-year maturity period and a variable interest rate.

Taxation is another important consideration. Interest earned from SCSS, NSC, KVP, RBI bonds and bank FDs is generally taxable according to the investor's income-tax slab. The applicable tax treatment and deductions should be checked before investing.

Investors should also remember that bank deposits are covered by Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation insurance only up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest.

Ultimately, the right investment depends on when the money will be needed and whether the investor requires regular income or long-term capital accumulation. Higher returns should not come at the cost of liquidity or financial security.