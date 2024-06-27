Lost your credit card? Get instant digital card replacement via text/email

Imagine you're enjoying your holiday in Switzerland, only to discover your credit card is missing! To alleviate the stress of such situations, Visa has launched a service that allows travellers to receive an instant digital card replacement via text or email.

Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore, Global Head of Issuing Solutions at Visa, said, "We've all felt that moment of panic while on holiday - the loss of a card and the feeling of being stranded. Our new digital emergency card solution addresses these very issues. It offers instant, secure access to funds for travellers, while enabling issuers to deliver superior customer service." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To request a digital card replacement service from Visa, follow these steps:

1. Contact Visa: You can reach Visa's customer service 24/7 via chat or phone. Use the global freephone number specific to your country, which can be found on the Visa website.

2. Report the card lost or stolen:

— Inform the Visa representative that your card is lost or stolen. They will deactivate the card immediately to prevent any fraudulent activities and notify your bank.

3. Request a digital replacement:

— Once your card is deactivated, Visa will work with your bank to issue a digital replacement. This digital card will be sent to you via text or email.

— You can authenticate the digital replacement card and add it to your digital wallet, allowing you to continue making transactions without interruption.to be made available at a nearby location.

How will this benefit travellers?

Visa aims to help travellers enjoy hassle-free trips by reducing the stress associated with losing a credit card while away from home. With this service, cardholders can quickly get back on track. Once a card is reported lost, a digital replacement will be sent via text or email, which can then be authenticated and added to a digital wallet within minutes.

In 2022, Forbes reported that there were 3.4 billion digital wallet users worldwide.

Key statistics

Leading countries in digital wallet adoption:

Thailand: 92% of consumers

India: 90.4% of consumers

China: 84.4% of consumers

US: 49.9% of consumers

Global digital wallet transactions in 2023: $9 trillion

Projected growth by 2026:

Expected number of users: 5.2 billion

Percentage of global population: Over 60%

“It’s a win-win, demonstrating the power of digital payments to improve experiences for everyone,” said Pierce-Gilmore.

How to avail of the benefits

— Preload your Visa cards into your digital wallet to minimise the need for carrying cash.

— Activate transaction alerts to track your spending in real-time and detect any fraudulent activity early.

— Report lost cards immediately to benefit from Visa’s rapid digital replacement service.

— Inform your card issuer of your travel plans to ensure your card works seamlessly in the countries you visit.

— Choose to pay in the local currency when possible to avoid additional fees.