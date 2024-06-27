Fares as low as Rs 883: Air India Express launches splash sale till 28 June

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, is taking off with its biggest sale ever, offering massive discounts on flights across its network. The sale applies to bookings made till June 28, 2024, for travel valid until September 30, 2024.

For bookings made till 28th June for travel until 30th September 2024, Xpress Lite Fares start at Rs 883 for members booking on airindiaexpress.com and the Air India Express mobile app; while Xpress Value fares start at Rs 1,096 on other booking channels.

Users booking on airindiaexpress.com get exclusive access to the recently launched zero check-in baggage Xpress Lite fares with special discounts. Xpress Lite fares also include the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg of cabin baggage at no fee and a discounted fee for check-in baggage at Rs 1000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and Rs 1300 for 20 kg on international flights.

Air India Express loyalty members get exclusive discounts from Rs 100- Rs 400 and can earn up to 8% NeuCoins on the airline’s website, in addition to exclusive deals like 50% off Biz and Prime Seats, 25% off Gourmair hot meals and 33% off beverages. In addition to loyalty members, students, senior citizens, SMEs, Doctors and Nurses, and members of the armed forces and their dependents can also book special discounted fares on the airline’s website and mobile app.

Xpress Biz fares are available on all the new Air India Express Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as a Business Class equivalent that disrupts the traditional LCC model with a hybrid value carrier offering in keeping with the refreshed Air India Express brand proposition ‘Fly As You Are’.

Guests can also upgrade to Xpress Biz seats for an enhanced travel experience with a seat pitch of up to 58 inches. As it rapidly expands its fleet, the airline is inducting nearly 4 new aircraft every month and has 4-8 Biz seats in the over 20 new aircraft 111111inducted since its brand launch in October 2023.