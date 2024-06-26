Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

What is the right age to purchase a health insurance policy?

Starting early not only helps you secure lower premiums but also ensures you have comprehensive coverage when you need it most

Notwithstanding the growth in health premiums, insurers have seen elevated levels of Covid claims in the first three months of the financial year due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Notwithstanding the growth in health premiums, insurers have seen elevated levels of Covid claims in the first three months of the financial year due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As healthcare costs continue to rise and lifestyle-related diseases become more prevalent, many are left wondering: What is the right age to purchase a health insurance policy?
 
Experts suggest the ideal age to purchase a health insurance policy is as early as possible, typically in your 20s or early 30s. Starting a health insurance policy at a younger age provides several key benefits. Here are some of them.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Lower premiums: Your age is one of the most important factors that determine your health insurance premium. Insurance companies consider younger people to be healthier and lower risk, so they charge lower premiums for those in their 20s and 30s compared to older individuals.
 
No pre-policy medical check-up: If you apply for a health insurance policy at a younger age, you will often not be required to undergo a medical check-up before buying the policy. 
 
Waiting period for pre-existing conditions: Most health insurance policies have a waiting period before they cover pre-existing illnesses. By purchasing a policy early, you are more likely to be covered for any conditions that may develop later in life.
 
Earn cumulative bonuses: Most health insurance plans provide a cumulative bonus for every claim-free year. This bonus can be used to enhance your coverage over time. Starting a policy at a younger age allows you to accrue these bonuses more easily.
 
Tax benefits: You can claim up to Rs 25,000 for exemption under Section 80D every year. Buying health insurance at an early age allows you to enjoy these tax benefits for a longer period.
 
Don’t wait for a health crisis to consider insurance. Act now to secure your financial future and ensure access to quality healthcare when you need it most. 
Topics : Health Insurance Personal Finance health insurance policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon