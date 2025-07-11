Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Luxury home sales up 85% in 7 cities in first half of 2025: Report

Luxury home sales up 85% in 7 cities in first half of 2025: Report

Demand for units priced Rs 4 cr and more proves 'resilience' of Indian residential market, it says

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

As many as 7,000 luxury homes, priced Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore, were sold in India’s top seven cities between January and June, marking an 85 per cent annual increase, said a report on Friday.
 
Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) clocked 57 per cent of the sales, thereby becoming the market leader, according to the report jointly released by CBRE South Asia, a US-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, and Indian business chamber ASSOCHAM. As many as 4,000 luxury homes were sold in Delhi-NCR, marking a threefold increase from the previous year. Mumbai was next by clocking sales of 1,240 units, comprising 18 per cent of the total and growing 29 per cent from the previous year.
 
 

Industry experts attributed the sales rise to several factors.

 
Rising aspiration: “India’s residential market has entered a phase of strategic resilience. The standout growth of luxury and premium housing indicates rising consumer confidence and lifestyle aspirations,” said Gaurav Kumar, managing director, capital markets and land, CBRE India.
 
Wealth preservation: High net worth individuals, ultra-HNIs and Non-Resident Indians are investing in luxury real estate to have assets that will be safe amid global uncertainties and a strong US dollar.
 
Policy support: Recent monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India and a stable policy environment have helped demand for luxury homes.

The report said 7,300 luxury homes were launched in the first half of 2025, marking a 30 per cent increase. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad accounted for over 90 per cent of these launches.
 
“The housing boom highlights the need for reforms that ease approvals and incentivise sustainable development. Housing is no longer just shelter; it’s an engine for inclusive growth,” said Manish Singhal, secretary general of ASSOCHAM.
 
With increasing urbanisation accelerating and disposable incomes on the rise, experts expect the luxury housing segment to remain on a strong growth trajectory.

Real Estate luxury housing

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

