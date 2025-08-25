Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 71% of ₹52,842 cr housing sales go to just 5 builders: Prestige, DLF lead

71% of ₹52,842 cr housing sales go to just 5 builders: Prestige, DLF lead

India's 28 listed real estate companies have together sold properties worth nearly Rs 53,000 crore in the April-June quarter, with Prestige Estates achieving the highest sales bookings.

real estate

During the 2024-25 financial year, the country's 26 major listed real estate firms sold properties valuing Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s listed real estate developers are off to a blockbuster start this financial year. In the April–June quarter (Q1 FY26), 28 listed realty companies together clocked property sales worth ₹52,842 crore, according to regulatory filings. 
 
Who Sold the Most?
 
Among the 28 companies, a handful dominated the charts. 
In terms of sales bookings, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd emerged as the leading listed player in the April-June quarter of FY26, with pre-sales of Rs 12,126.4 crore.

Also Read

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

28 listed Indian realty firms sell ₹53k crore in properties, Prestige leads

CRE Matrix

CRE Matrix refutes data theft allegations by Delhi-based PropEquity

Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director, Sumadhura Group

Sumadhura Group eyes investment of ₹10,000 crore in next four yearspremium

V.K. Developers

Breathe Easy in the Heart of Mumbai: Sky Estella Offers a Rare Oasis

real estate, realty firms

Q1 presales solid for India's top listed real estate firms, profits patchypremium

 
Prestige Estates – ₹12,126.4 crore (highest sales; Bengaluru-based)
 
DLF Ltd – ₹11,425 crore (luxury homes in Gurugram led growth)
 
Godrej Properties – ₹7,082 crore (consistent pan-India demand)
 
 
Lodha Developers (Macrotech) – ₹4,450 crore (Mumbai-focused)
 
Signature Global – ₹2,640 crore (NCR-driven; affordable & mid-income)
 
Sobha Ltd – ₹2,079 crore
 
Omaxe Ltd – ₹2,001 crore
 
Oberoi Realty – ₹1,639 crore
 
Kalpataru Ltd – ₹1,249 crore
 
Puravankara – ₹1,124 crore
 
Brigade Enterprises – ₹1,118 crore
 
Beyond the top performers, Sunteck Realty (₹657 crore), Kolte-Patil (₹616 crore), Mahindra Lifespace (₹449 crore), Shriram Properties (₹441 crore), and Ashiana Housing (₹431 crore) posted healthy numbers in their markets.
 
At the smaller end, Aditya Birla Real Estate (₹422.5 crore), Raymond Realty (₹306 crore), TARC (₹225 crore), Eldeco (₹221.11 crore), Max Estates (₹220 crore), Embassy (₹198 crore), Arvind Smartspaces (₹175 crore), Arihant Superstructures (₹150.6 crore), Arkade (₹142 crore), Ajmera Realty (₹108 crore), and Suraj Estate (₹81 crore) also reported sales.
 
Not all listed developers disclosed sales bookings, but the data still provides a comprehensive snapshot of the sector’s trajectory.
 
Key Trend: Top 5 Developers Dominate
 
The top five players—Prestige, DLF, Godrej, Lodha, and Signature Global—contributed 71% of total sales bookings.
 
This highlights a flight to safety: post-COVID, homebuyers prefer big, branded developers over smaller, unlisted firms.
 
How does it compare to last year?
 
In FY25, 26 major listed developers sold ₹1.62 lakh crore worth of properties.
 
Godrej Properties led with sales of nearly ₹30,000 crore for the full year.
 
If the current momentum continues, FY26 could surpass last year’s record sales.
 
What it means for homebuyers?
 
Higher prices ahead? Strong demand and limited supply from trusted developers could keep property prices firm, especially in metros like Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai.
 
Safer Bets on Big Names: Buyers are increasingly choosing branded developers to avoid project delays and ensure delivery.
 
Luxury Segment Boom: DLF’s Gurugram success and Prestige’s luxury launches show appetite for high-end housing is robust.  With inputs from PTI

More From This Section

AI in healthcare, artificial intelligence medical diagnosis, ChatGPT detects cancer, AI and Hodgkin's lymphoma, AI-powered diagnostics, AI in Indian hospitals, Max Hospital AI tools, Apollo Hospitals AI, AI in radiology, Microsoft Azure AI healthcare

Why 15,200 hospitals stopped cashless care for Bajaj Allianz policyholders

Indian passport

NRIs face residency test upon India return, must stick to 182-day rulepremium

credit rating

Credit report: Check quarterly to spot repayment lapses, errors, and fraudpremium

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Joint FD with family? Here's why it could mean a tax notice for you too

Telangana challan, telangana police, traffic challan

Pending traffic fines in Bengaluru?Police announces 50% waiver till Sept 12

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeBest Time to WalkWho is Avadhut Sathe55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon