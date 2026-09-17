Make sure you know what the rates are before taking a personal loan

Personal loans are a quick way of raising money for emergencies or even for planned events that may be out of your immediate budget. These could be a family function or a medical emergency, or even just personal use. In such circumstances, a personal loan can be a convenient way to raise funds at short notice, provided you have a good credit history and some collateral, since the bar for such loans are usually higher than other borrowings. Interest rates also tend to be a bit on the higher side, given the higher risk. Paisabazaar offers the rates and tenures available from various lenders for personal loans.