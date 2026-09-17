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Make sure you know what the rates are before taking a personal loan

A personal loan can come in handy when you need quick liquidity, but tends to carry higher interest rates

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Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

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Personal loans are a quick way of raising money for emergencies or even for planned events that may be out of your immediate budget. These could be a family function or a medical emergency, or even just personal use. In such circumstances, a personal loan can be a convenient way to raise funds at short notice, provided you have a good credit history and some collateral, since the bar for such loans are usually higher than other borrowings. Interest rates also tend to be a bit on the higher side, given the higher risk. Paisabazaar offers the rates and tenures available from various lenders for personal loans. 
 
 

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Topics : Personal Loan Personal loans Interest Rates Indian lenders Personal Finance Emergency

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 4:40 PM IST