Make sure you know what the rates are before taking a personal loan
A personal loan can come in handy when you need quick liquidity, but tends to carry higher interest rates
Our Bureau
Listen to This Article
Personal loans are a quick way of raising money for emergencies or even for planned events that may be out of your immediate budget. These could be a family function or a medical emergency, or even just personal use. In such circumstances, a personal loan can be a convenient way to raise funds at short notice, provided you have a good credit history and some collateral, since the bar for such loans are usually higher than other borrowings. Interest rates also tend to be a bit on the higher side, given the higher risk. Paisabazaar offers the rates and tenures available from various lenders for personal loans.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 4:40 PM IST