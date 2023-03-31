close

MF companies line up differentiated NFOs as new financial year nears

HDFC MF, Motilal Oswal and Samco among fund houses offering new plans

Mumbai
mutual funds, MFs

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Mutual funds (MFs) are lining up distinguished new product offerings (NFOs) for the next financial year to win over investors after a lukewarm response in FY23.
HDFC MF has approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeking approvals for three NFOs, which will be first of their kind. The fund house plans to launch India's first sovereign green bond funds. The two target maturity funds, if launched, will mature in 2028 and 2033 respectively.

Sovereign green bonds (SBGs) are a new initiative of the Indian government to boost funding in environmentally sustainable projects. The government issued the first SGB on January 25, 2023.
"HDFC MF is seeking to combine an innovative method of financing—Sovereign Green Bonds, with an innovative debt product—Target Maturity Funds. The launch of these schemes will expand the suite of HDFC MF Index Solutions, and allow a wide audience of investors to invest in Sovereign Green Bonds and contribute towards a greener planet," said the fund house in a press release.

The third scheme planned by the fund house is the HDFC Emerging India Opportunities Fund. The scheme will invest in micro-cap companies. Only the stocks that are ranked below 500 in market-cap rankings will be considered for investment by the scheme.
Motilal Oswal MF and Samco MF too have filed for innovative new schemes. Motilal Oswal MF's scheme —the MSCI India Women’s Leadership Select 30 Index Fund—will invest in companies led by women. A recent report by BofA Securities showed MSCI Asia Pacific constituents with a higher proportion of women in management than those with fewer women in their management.

Samco MF is working to launch the first active momentum fund. Momentum funds bet on stocks that are doing well and are expected to continue doing well in the near term. At present, fund houses offer only passive momentum funds.
Topics : Mutual Funds | NFOs | Motilal Oswal | Samco | HDFC Mutual Fund

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

MF companies line up differentiated NFOs as new financial year nears

