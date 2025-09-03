Mumbai nears 1 lakh property registrations in 2025, ₹5 cr+ homes rise to 6%

Mumbai’s property market showed resilience in August 2025, with 11,230 property registrations under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, according to Knight Frank India. While this marked a 3% dip year-on-year and an 11% fall month-on-month, industry experts note that the city’s housing demand remains robust, backed by strong end-user confidence.
Stamp duty collections stood at ₹1,000 crore, a 6% YoY decline from ₹1,062 crore in August 2024. Yet, between January and August 2025, Mumbai has already crossed 99,869 registrations, contributing ₹8,854 crore in stamp duty revenue—up 11% from last year, showed data analysed by Knight Frank India. "Between January and August 2025, Mumbai recorded over 99,869 property registrations, generating ₹8,854 crore in stamp duty revenues for the state exchequer. This represents a 3% YoY increase in registrations and an 11% rise in revenue," said the report.
The city is now on track to breach the 1 lakh registration milestone for the year.
Compact Homes Lead the Way
Residential deals continued to dominate with 80% of total registrations. Compact apartments under 1,000 sq ft accounted for 85% of sales, with the 500–1,000 sq ft category emerging as the sweet spot for affordability and functionality. Larger homes showed selective demand:
1,000–2,000 sq ft homes rose to 13% share.
Above 2,000 sq ft homes remained stable at 3%.
Premium Housing on the Rise
Interestingly, luxury demand is inching up. Homes priced above ₹5 crore contributed 6% of registrations, compared to 5% last year, while the ₹2–5 crore segment dipped by 3%, hinting at a mid-market correction.
"Knight Frank’s analysis highlighted a steady uptick in demand for premium housing. Homes priced above ₹5 crore accounted for 6% of total registrations, up from 5% a year earlier. Conversely, the ₹1–5 crore mid-market segment saw a marginal decline, with the ₹2–5 crore range dipping by 3%, which analysts suggest may be a temporary correction," said the report.
Location Trends
The Western Suburbs remained the hub of demand with a 54% share, followed by the Central Suburbs at 32%. South Mumbai held steady at 7%, but Central Mumbai slipped to 7% from 11% last year, reflecting shifting buyer focus to suburban micro-markets with better connectivity.
Expert Take
Prashant Sharma, NAREDCO Maharashtra: “Crossing 11,000 registrations month after month is a strong sign of resilient housing demand. Sustaining momentum will require policies to support affordability in the mid-income segment.”
Kaushal Agarwal, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory: “Luxury housing is gaining ground, but compact homes remain the backbone. Infrastructure projects like the metro and coastal road will keep demand healthy across price points.”
"Reaching close to one lakh registrations within just eight months reflects the strength of Mumbai’s real estate sector. While affordability remains a key driver for compact homes, the uptick in larger apartments and premium housing signals diversification in demand. We believe that continued infrastructure upgrades and supportive government policies will only further enhance the city’s appeal for both homebuyers and investors, especially in key markets like the Western suburbs," said Dhruman Shah, Promoter, Ariha Group.