Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ATM use to debit cards, YES Bank salary accounts to get costlier from Oct

ATM use to debit cards, YES Bank salary accounts to get costlier from Oct

Charges for issuing debit cards will increase and the bank will ask customers to maintain minimum balance in these accounts

money, salary, income, middle class

On average, families in the segment earn about ₹33,000 a month and spend ₹20,000 on essentials. (Photo/Pexels)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

YES Bank will on October 1 increase fees for its Smart Salary accounts, changing terms for debit card issuance, ATM transactions, cheque penalties, and cash handling. Smart Salary Advantage, Smart Salary Exclusive, Smart Salary Platinum, and Smart Salary Platinum Pro accounts will be impacted.
 

Debit card fees

 
YES Bank will link debit card fee waivers to regular salary credits or maintenance of an average monthly balance (AMB).
 
Issuance fees: RuPay Debit Card for Smart Salary Advantage customers will cost Rs 199. For other variants, the joining fee will be waived if a salary credit of at least Rs 10,000 is received in any of the three months following account opening, or if an AMB of Rs 10,000 is maintained.
 
 
Renewal fees: Waived if the same salary credit or AMB conditions are met.
 
If conditions are not met, charges will range from Rs 199 (RuPay Debit Card) to Rs 599 (Explore Debit Card).

Also Read

Yes Bank

CCI approves SMBC's 20% stake purchase in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion

YES BANK

RBI clears reappointment of R Gandhi as Yes Bank Chairman till 2027

YES BANK

YES Bank shares gain 4% on reports of additional ₹16,000-cr SMBC infusion

Yes Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui to invest ₹16,000 crore more in YES Bank after RBI nod

Yes Bank

YES Bank rises 5% on RBI nod for Sumitomo stake buy; what analysts expect?

ATM and overseas transaction charges

 
For ATM usage, customers of Smart Salary Advantage and Exclusive accounts will continue getting 5 free transactions, after that:
 
Rs 23 per financial transaction and Rs 10 per non-financial transaction.
 
International ATM withdrawals will cost Rs 120 per transaction, while balance enquiries abroad are priced at Rs 20.
 
Debit card cross-currency mark-up stands at 3 per cent.

Cash transactions and branch services

 
Branch cash transactions will be free up to Rs 1 lakh or two transactions per month. Beyond this, a fee of Rs 4.5 per Rs 1,000 (minimum Rs 150) applies. Services like card replacement, PIN regeneration, or slip retrieval will also attract fees ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 250.

Non-maintenance charges and cheque penalties

 
If salary credit is not received for three consecutive months and AMB is not maintained, non-maintenance charges (NMC) will apply. The penalty is linked to the shortfall, ranging from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, capped at Rs 750 per month.
 
A bounced cheque will attract a Rs 500 fine for the first instance and Rs 750 from the second onwards. ECS returns due to insufficient funds will cost between Rs 500 and Rs 550 after first, while stop-payment instructions or physical statements will be billed at Rs 100 each.
 
For salaried customers, the key takeaway is that fee waivers are now conditional. Regular salary credit of Rs 10,000 or maintaining a balance cushion is essential to avoid charges. Those using multiple ATMs or depending heavily on branch transactions may need to reassess usage to keep costs low.

More From This Section

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Gift, sale, planning: How one couple paid no tax on ₹3.85 cr capital gains

air india plane

Air India sale 2025: Business Class from ₹34K, Premium Economy from ₹13K

government bond, bond market

Hold-to-maturity investors may choose G-Secs with matching horizonpremium

gym, women's health

Think your gym injury is covered? Your health insurance may say no

income tax

Crypto to unlisted shares: 8 tax returns slip-ups that may cost you

Topics : YES Bank BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon