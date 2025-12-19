Mumbai realty's ₹9.6 cr luxury median nearly doubles Gurugram's ₹5.4 cr

Mumbai has solidifed its dominance in India’s luxury real estate with a median quoted price of ₹9.66 crore, nearly double of Gurugram’s ₹5.46 crore and triple of Bengaluru’s ₹2.91 crore, according to Magicbricks’ India Luxury Housing Market Report 2025.
The report shows that Mumbai now commands the highest median quoted luxury price in India at ₹9.66 crore, far ahead of other Tier-1 markets:
Gurugram: ₹5.46 crore
Bengaluru: ₹2.91 crore
Hyderabad: ₹2.20 crore
Chennai: ₹2.00 crore
Pune: ₹1.97 crore
This puts Mumbai nearly 2x Gurugram and over 3x Bengaluru, reinforcing its identity as India’s most expensive and resilient luxury housing market.
Luxury Premium Still Rising—Mumbai’s Coefficient Climbs to 3.72
Even as the Luxury Price Index (LPI) for Tier-1 markets moderates from 2.32 in 2021 to 2.27 in 2025, Mumbai continues to defy gravity. Its luxury coefficient has surged to 3.72, up from 3.32 last year, highlighting:
Mumbai’s sustained ability to price above mainstream housing
A deeper pool of ultra-affluent buyers
Higher price tolerance among CXOs, HNIs, NRIs and financial-sector professionals
This resilience comes at a time when markets like Gurugram and Bengaluru display stronger growth in premium housing share—but not in absolute pricing power.
South Mumbai, Worli–Lower Parel, Bandra West Lead Demand
Luxury demand in Mumbai remains concentrated in some of the country’s most high-value micro-markets:
South Mumbai (Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar, Nepean Sea Road)
Worli–Lower Parel
Bandra West
Search activity for luxury homes has strengthened through 2025, especially in the ₹5–10 crore and ₹10 crore-plus segments, signalling:
Rising appetite among wealthy end-users
Return of investor-led purchasing
Increased NRI inflows as global uncertainty drives safe-harbour buying in India
Developers are responding with larger residences, premium gated communities and hospitality-inspired lifestyle projects.
"Mumbai’s luxury demand remains closely tied to high-value neighbourhoods such as South Mumbai, Worli–Lower Parel and Bandra West, which continue to attract concentrated interest from affluent buyers, CXOs, NRIs and investor-led purchasers. User searches in the luxury segment have strengthened further this year, with the ₹5–10 crore and ₹10 crore-plus brackets experiencing sharp momentum. This surge has been complemented by a steady expansion in luxury listings, supported by developers launching larger residences, amenity-rich gated communities and integrated lifestyle formats to match evolving consumer expectations," noted the report.
The report also highlights that several emerging luxury markets across India—such as Noida Expressway, Devanahalli, Ballygunge and Porvorim—are gaining scale, but Mumbai’s luxury landscape continues to remain distinct in its maturity and breadth.
“With a premiumisation wave sweeping through mainstream housing, the city’s average prices have risen steadily, narrowing the ratio between luxury and mainstream homes but widening the absolute value gap. This shift underscores Mumbai’s unique economic profile, driven by its dense wealth concentration, finance-led professional growth, and heightened aspiration for well-connected, centrally located luxury living,” said Prasun Kumar, CMO, Magicbricks.