Mumbai women lose Rs 53 lakh to 'task fraud': Latest scam decoded

4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

"Hello, I’ve a job opportunity for you. I would like to offer you a part-time job. This is a simple job and you are not required to pay any joining fee. And you can earn Rs 150-5,000 in a day in your account."

If you've come across a message like this on WhatsApp, Telegram, or even a regular text message, you might have been a target of the 'task fraud' scam. This fraudulent scheme has been on the rise since 2023, preying on victims through online messaging platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp.





ALSO READ: Foreign job scams: How to outsmart fraudsters targeting job seekers Recently, a housewife and a businesswoman were duped of Rs 28.51 lakh and Rs 24.36 lakh respectively, between January and April this year in Mumbai. The housewife was promised lucrative returns for subscribing to certain videos.

Fraud type: Task scam

Total amount: Approx Rs 53 lakh

Modus operandi

1. Initial contact: The victim receives a message offering an attractive part-time job.



2. Initial tasks: Victims are asked to complete simple tasks, such as liking and subscribing to YouTube videos, for which they receive small payments (Rs 150-200).



3. Bigger tasks: Gradually, victims are asked to perform prepaid tasks, promising higher returns.



4. Money transfer: The housewife transferred Rs 28.51 lakh to four different bank accounts in just three days.



Similarly, a 44-year-old woman running a rental car business lost Rs 24.36 lakh after being promised handsome returns for reviewing videos and eateries. Initially, she received Rs 56,000 to gain her confidence but later ended up transferring the substantial amount into eight different bank accounts.

In February, a Pune techie, a firm manager, and six others collectively lost Rs 1.04 crore to various task fraud schemes.

What is a task scam?

In a 'task scam', fraudsters pose as representatives of reputable companies, offering seemingly easy remote work opportunities. These offers often involve unrealistic returns on investments or simple tasks like watching videos, filling out forms, or writing reviews. The scammers initially pay small amounts to build trust, then persuade the victims to invest larger sums, promising bigger returns. Eventually, the victims realise they've been scammed when the fraudsters disappear.

How it works

1. Attractive job offer: Victim receives a message about a part-time job.



2. Simple tasks: Initial tasks involve trivial activities, for which small payments are made.



3. Trust building: Small amounts are credited to gain the victim's trust.



4. Larger tasks: Victims are directed to a Telegram handle for bigger tasks with supposedly high returns.



5. Increased fees: Over time, the fee requirements and number of tasks increase.



6. Investment demand: Victims are encouraged to invest more money for "prepaid tasks" promising higher earnings.



7. Scammers disappear: After substantial investments, scammers vanish, leaving victims with financial losses.



Who are targeted?

"Usually people in their mid-20s to late 60s are targeted. Though data is limited, these scams are rampant in densely populated urban areas. Mostly, people from the middle-class income group, especially those with disposable income to invest, fall prey," explained Pooja Shimpi, founder of SyberNow, in a LinkedIn post.



The scale of the scam

Task frauds have caused significant financial losses across India. For instance, Pune residents have lost Rs 27.23 crore in task frauds since March 2023, according to the Cyber Cell of Pune city police. Bengaluru police reported a staggering Rs 470 crore lost to fraudsters in nine months of 2023. In Delhi, January 2023 alone saw 30,000 people defrauded of Rs 200 crore.

How to protect yourself

Tips by UCO Bank:

— Be sceptical of unsolicited messages offering easy money for online tasks.

— Avoid job offers promising unrealistic returns.

— Do not send money to anyone promising high-paying tasks.

— Verify the legitimacy of job offers and investment opportunities through official websites or apps.

— Never share login credentials, personal, sensitive, or financial information with unknown persons, especially on messaging apps.

— Avoid downloading unknown files or apps at the request of strangers.

— Report cyber fraud incidents to [Cyber Crime Portal](https://www.cybercrime.gov.in) or call 1930 for assistance.