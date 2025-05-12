Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Kotak Mahindra Bank to end complimentary debit card insurance from July

Kotak Mahindra Bank to end complimentary debit card insurance from July

Kotak Mahindra Bank will discontinue its complimentary debit card insurance benefits, including accidental death and purchase protection, from July 2025. Customers are urged to review their coverage

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced that it will discontinue all the complimentary insurance benefits associated with its debit cards, effective July 20. The bank has communicated this change directly to its customers via email and SMS, urging them to review the updated terms and conditions.
 
Key insurance benefits that will be discontinued
 
Previously, the bank offered the following insurance benefits to its debit cardholders: 
Personal accidental death cover: Coverage up to Rs 15 lakh, applicable in case of accidental death due to rail or road accidents.
 
Lost card liability: Protection against unauthorised transactions up to Rs 6 lakh, depending on the card variant.
 

Also Read

Nilesh Shah

Nilesh Shah of Kotak AMC's market strategy as India, Pakistan war escalates

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra credit cards: Changes rates, fees, rewards announced

Corporate earnings growth expectations

Analysts sound caution on India Inc's earnings growth amid market pullback

max financial

ICICI MF, Morgan Stanley, 6 others buy 1.6% stake in MaxFin Services

Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, at the Business Standard Manthan event in New Delhi on Thursday.

BS Manthan: Domestic competitiveness answer to CAD, says Uday Kotak

 
Purchase protection: Coverage for loss of goods purchased using the debit card, up to Rs 1.5 lakh, within 60 days of purchase.
 
Lost baggage insurance: Coverage up to Rs 1 lakh for loss of baggage during travel, provided the travel ticket was purchased using the debit card.
 
Air accident insurance: Coverage up to Rs 5 lakh for accidents occurring during air travel.
 
These benefits were provided through partnerships with insurance providers such as United India Insurance Co. Ltd. and Zurich Kotak General Insurance Co. Ltd., with policy terms typically spanning one year.
 
In its communication, the bank has assured customers that all insurance claims submitted before July 20 will continue to be processed as per the existing terms and conditions.
 
Cardholders are encouraged to review their current insurance coverage and consider alternative options to ensure continued protection.
 
Why the change? 
The bank has not provided any explanation regarding the reasons for these changes. However, such revisions are often part of a broader strategy to align banking products with evolving market conditions or to refocus resources.
 
What should customers do? 
Review your benefits: Customers should check the insurance benefits currently associated with their debit cards and understand the full extent of the coverage.
 
Look for Alternatives: Those who relied on the bank’s insurance coverage may need to start looking for standalone insurance policies that offer similar benefits.
 
Stay Updated: Keeping an eye on further communication from Kotak Mahindra Bank will be essential to stay informed about any future changes to services and benefits.
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant shareholding in Business Standard)

More From This Section

mutual fund

24% return in 5 years? Aggressive hybrid funds a go-to choice for investors

AIF

High Net-Worth Investors may soon get easier access to exclusive AIF deals

Term Insurance

GenZs lead charge on term insurance, 60% want health features in life cover

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

No app, no login: Check your PF balance with just a missed call or SMS

insurance

Now pay your LIC premiums on WhatsApp- How it makes your life easier

Topics : Kotak Mahindra Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit card

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon