Nearly 50% of small-cap stocks trade below peaks, opening allocation window

A significant portion of India’s small-cap universe is currently trading well below previous highs, potentially offering investors an opportunity to build long-term allocations at more reasonable valuations, according to a study by Abakkus Mutual Fund.

" Market resets - like the recent corrections may create a potential accumulation window to acquire high-potential businesses at more sustainable valuations before the next growth cycle begins. This will also create opportunities for the investors to make strategic long – term investment allocations in the small – cap space," noted the study.

The study found that nearly 50% of small-cap stocks — with market capitalisation between ₹2,000 crore and ₹34,700 crore — are trading about 40% below their all-time highs, reflecting the impact of recent market corrections and valuation resets.

Such market resets often create entry opportunities for investors seeking exposure to high-growth companies at more sustainable prices ahead of the next market cycle.

"“With nearly half of the stocks of the small cap universe (between ₹2000 crore and ₹34,700 crore market cap) trading below ~40% of their peak, investors have an opportunity to accumulate fundamentally strong businesses at sustainable valuations before the next growth cycle unfolds. A meaningful portion of companies in the ₹2,000 crore to ₹34,700 crore market capitalisation bracket are now available at improved risk–reward levels. Most importantly, exposure to sunrise industries and varied sectors that are difficult to access in the large-cap space, are majorly available in the small-cap category,” said, Vaibhav Chugh, CEO, Abakkus Mutual Fund.

Small-caps’ growing role in the market

The small-cap segment has expanded rapidly in recent years. Between 2019 and 2025, the market capitalisation of small-cap companies grew from ₹16 trillion to ₹83 trillion — a 5.3-times increase, outpacing the growth seen in large-cap (2.55x) and mid-cap (3.89x) companies.

As a result, small-caps now account for 19% of India’s equity market capitalisation, up from 11% in 2019, highlighting their rising importance in the broader market ecosystem.

This expansion reflects the increasing number of emerging businesses and sectors listed in the small-cap category, many of which are shaping India’s next phase of economic growth.

Exposure to sunrise sectors

Small-cap companies offer exposure to several emerging industries that remain under-represented in large-cap indices, including:

Aerospace and defence

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Electronics manufacturing services

Electric vehicles and batteries

Artificial intelligence-led services

Renewable energy

Medical devices

Travel and tourism

Auto components

This sectoral diversity makes small-caps an important allocation for investors looking to participate in innovation-driven growth themes.

Long-term performance remains strong

Despite higher volatility, small-caps have historically delivered stronger long-term returns compared to large-caps.

The study shows that SIP investments in the Nifty Smallcap 250 index generated a CAGR of about 17% since September 2016, compared with 12% for the Nifty 50.

Over three- and five-year periods as well, the small-cap index outperformed the benchmark large-cap index, reinforcing the importance of staying invested through market cycles rather than attempting to time them.

What it means for investors

The correction in small-cap stocks does not necessarily signal weakness in the segment. Instead, it reflects a normal market cycle following strong gains in recent years.

For long-term investors, the current phase could represent a valuation reset rather than a structural slowdown, providing opportunities to accumulate fundamentally strong businesses with improved risk-reward potential.

However, given the inherent volatility of small-cap stocks, staggered investing and diversification remain important strategies when allocating to this segment.

A significant portion of India’s small-cap universe is currently trading well below previous highs, potentially offering investors an opportunity to build long-term allocations at more reasonable valuations, according to a study by Abakkus Mutual Fund.

" Market resets - like the recent corrections may create a potential accumulation window to acquire high-potential businesses at more sustainable valuations before the next growth cycle begins. This will also create opportunities for the investors to make strategic long – term investment allocations in the small – cap space," noted the study.

The study found that nearly 50% of small-cap stocks — with market capitalisation between ₹2,000 crore and ₹34,700 crore — are trading about 40% below their all-time highs, reflecting the impact of recent market corrections and valuation resets.

Such market resets often create entry opportunities for investors seeking exposure to high-growth companies at more sustainable prices ahead of the next market cycle.

"“With nearly half of the stocks of the small cap universe (between ₹2000 crore and ₹34,700 crore market cap) trading below ~40% of their peak, investors have an opportunity to accumulate fundamentally strong businesses at sustainable valuations before the next growth cycle unfolds. A meaningful portion of companies in the ₹2,000 crore to ₹34,700 crore market capitalisation bracket are now available at improved risk–reward levels. Most importantly, exposure to sunrise industries and varied sectors that are difficult to access in the large-cap space, are majorly available in the small-cap category,” said, Vaibhav Chugh, CEO, Abakkus Mutual Fund.

Small-caps’ growing role in the market

The small-cap segment has expanded rapidly in recent years. Between 2019 and 2025, the market capitalisation of small-cap companies grew from ₹16 trillion to ₹83 trillion — a 5.3-times increase, outpacing the growth seen in large-cap (2.55x) and mid-cap (3.89x) companies.

As a result, small-caps now account for 19% of India’s equity market capitalisation, up from 11% in 2019, highlighting their rising importance in the broader market ecosystem.

This expansion reflects the increasing number of emerging businesses and sectors listed in the small-cap category, many of which are shaping India’s next phase of economic growth.

Exposure to sunrise sectors

Small-cap companies offer exposure to several emerging industries that remain under-represented in large-cap indices, including:

Aerospace and defence

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Electronics manufacturing services

Electric vehicles and batteries

Artificial intelligence-led services

Renewable energy

Medical devices

Travel and tourism

Auto components

This sectoral diversity makes small-caps an important allocation for investors looking to participate in innovation-driven growth themes.

Long-term performance remains strong

Despite higher volatility, small-caps have historically delivered stronger long-term returns compared to large-caps.

Disclaimer: For Monthly SIP Returns, it is assumed that the investments are made on first day of the month, beginning from 1st September 2016 to 31st January 2026.) The study shows that SIP investments in the Nifty Smallcap 250 index generated a CAGR of about 17% since September 2016, compared with 12% for the Nifty 50.

Over three- and five-year periods as well, the small-cap index outperformed the benchmark large-cap index, reinforcing the importance of staying invested through market cycles rather than attempting to time them.

What it means for investors

The correction in small-cap stocks does not necessarily signal weakness in the segment. Instead, it reflects a normal market cycle following strong gains in recent years.

For long-term investors, the current phase could represent a valuation reset rather than a structural slowdown, providing opportunities to accumulate fundamentally strong businesses with improved risk-reward potential.

However, given the inherent volatility of small-cap stocks, staggered investing and diversification remain important strategies when allocating to this segment.

"The better long-term return delivered by the small-caps reinforces the importance of staying invested through cycles rather than attempting to time the market,” said Vaibhav Chugh.