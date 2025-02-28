Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Hrithik Roshan rents out Pune office space for Rs 6 lakh/ month for 4 years

Hrithik Roshan rents out Pune office space for Rs 6 lakh/ month for 4 years

The property, located on the 8th floor of the World Trade Centre, spans 9,209 square feet, offering ample room for commercial use.

War star Hrithik Roshan after casting his vote on Monday

Hrithik Roshan leases out office in EON Kharadi, Pune for 4 years with starting rent of Rs 6 lakh per month

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has leased out a prime office space in the renowned EON Kharadi complex in Pune for a four-year term, with a starting monthly rent of Rs 6,08,715, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix , a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The property, located on the 8th floor of the World Trade Centre, spans 9,209 square feet, offering ample room for commercial use.
 
The office space, which will be occupied by Regus Ruby Business Centre Pvt Ltd, comes with a security deposit of Rs 11,87,961 and a rental agreement that includes a 5% annual escalation in rent. In addition to the base rent, the tenant will pay maintenance charges of Rs 13 per square foot per month, which will also increase by 5% annually.
 
 
As part of the lease agreement, the office comes with convenient parking arrangements, including nine spaces for four-wheelers and 18 for two-wheelers, providing ample parking for employees and visitors alike. 
Last month, Hrithik Roshan gave on rent 2,727 sq ft commercial space owned by him in Mumbai's Goregaon area for a monthly rent of Rs 5.62 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.The documents show that the commercial office space is located in Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon east.
 
The documents show that the rent agreement was registered on January 9, 2025, for which a stamp duty of Rs 88,000 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000 were paid. The office space has been leased to a private technology company.According to SquareYards, Lotus Corporate Park has been constructed by Lotus Developers. It is spread across 27.55 acres and has ready-to-move-in office spaces.
   

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

