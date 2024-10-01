Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Govt's big job plan: Labour ministry to announce new employment schemes

Govt's big job plan: Labour ministry to announce new employment schemes

The labour ministry is expediting discussions with various stakeholders about employment-linked incentive (ELI) schemes

jobs, resume, employment

In the Union Budget for FY25 tabled in July, three ELI schemes were introduced. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The labour ministry is expediting discussions with various stakeholders about the employment-linked incentive (ELI) schemes, according to a report from The Financial Express. The goal is to establish guidelines and announce the three schemes by the end of November. Sources indicated that while the initial target was to implement the ELIs by the close of 2024, an earlier rollout is now anticipated.

To date, the ministry has conducted 15 meetings with a range of participants, including industry representatives, employer and employee organisations, government ministries, officials from states and Union Territories, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and various academic and research institutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
Recently, the ministry also engaged with key multilateral organisations such as the International Labour Organisation, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, International Monetary Fund, and United Nations Development Programme. These meetings focused on gathering insights to aid in developing the schemes’ guidelines, emphasising that simplicity in implementation is crucial. The design should not be overly complicated to ensure industry participation.

Additionally, these multilateral organisations will share data on comparable initiatives from other countries, which will serve as valuable references in shaping the guidelines.

Overview of Employment-Linked Incentive schemes
 
In the Union Budget for FY25 tabled in July, three ELI schemes were introduced. Scheme A targets first-time employees in the formal sector registered with the EPFO, providing a one-month wage (up to Rs 15,000) in three instalments through direct benefit transfer.

Scheme B is designed to encourage job creation in the manufacturing sector, offering incentives to both employees and employers for hiring first-time workers, based on EPFO contributions during the initial four years of employment.

More From This Section

Sonowal

Union minister Sonowal launches Cruise Bharat Mission from Mumbai port

PremiumSensing high demand for specialised women and child healthcare services, hospitals are ramping up new centres, expanding workforce and adding more super-specialities into their fold.

Rising demand sparks expansion of women, child care services by hospitals

export, indirect tax

Interest equalisation scheme extended for 3 months; capped at Rs 50 lakh

mumbai property registration

Mumbai property registration falls 14% to 9,100 units in Sep on low demand

e-commerce

E-com retailers may clock Rs 120K cr in GMV during festive sales: Redseer


Scheme C supports employers by reimbursing Rs 3,000 per month for two years towards their EPFO contributions for each additional employee earning up to Rs 1 lakh per month.

Also Read

manufacturing

Centre to integrate EPFO, e-Shram database to track workforce formalisation

Ernst and Young, EY

EY employee death: TMC MP to raise 'toxic work culture' issue in Parliament

Stress, Depress, Sadness, Employee

EY employee's death highlights job stress: 1 in 3 Asians face burnout

Gig workers

Labour Ministry pushes for shielding gig workers under e-Shram portal

Labourers,Labourer

Centre asks platform aggregators to register workers on e-Shram portal

Topics : Labour Ministry Employment in India Union Budget EPFO data job creation low wage India's manufacturing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon