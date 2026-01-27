Credit card spends rise 13.6% to ₹17.65 trillion in April-December FY26

Credit card spends increased 13.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17.65 trillion in the April–December period of FY26 from Rs 15.54 trillion in the year-ago period, aided by growth in seasonal consumption and Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Spends in December 2025 rebounded from November, rising 9.04 per cent YoY to Rs 2.05 trillion from Rs 1.89 trillion in December 2024 and Rs 1.89 trillion in November. December was the fourth occasion in 2025 when total monthly credit card spend crossed Rs 2 trillion.

The outstanding number of credit cards in the system rose 7.14 per cent YoY in December 2025 to 115.78 million from 108.06 million at the end of December 2024, and 114.87 million in November 2025.

“The credit card segment performed better this year compared to the same period last year due to GST relaxation leading to growth in spending post October as well as festive spending,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, CareEdge Ratings.

“Last year, the banks had a clean-up period when the lenders calibrated their issuances. Banks are focusing on high-value, low-default customers,” Bhalerao added.

Credit card spends in the October–December period of FY26 rose 8.76 per cent YoY to Rs 6.08 trillion as against Rs 5.59 trillion in the same period last year. Spending in the January–December period rose 13.96 per cent YoY to Rs 23.175 trillion.

In the April–December period of FY26, point of sale (PoS) transactions rose 12.01 per cent YoY to Rs 6.63 trillion and e-commerce transactions rose 14.38 per cent YoY to Rs 11.03 trillion. In December 2025, PoS transactions were up 7.43 per cent YoY to Rs 78,476.48 crore from Rs 73,048.38 crore. E-commerce transactions increased 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.26 trillion as against Rs 1.15 trillion.

Credit card spends of the largest credit card issuer — HDFC Bank — rose to Rs 57,235.50 crore in December from Rs 53,165.32 crore in the same period last year. SBI Cards’ spends rose 41.4 per cent YoY to Rs 39,892.85 crore. Similarly, ICICI Bank’s card transactions rose 5.3 per cent YoY to Rs 36,871.46 crore and Axis Bank posted a 7.13 per cent rise in transactions to Rs 23,181.72 crore.

“Looking ahead, we expect spending momentum to remain steady, supported by residual festive demand and stable consumption trends,” analysts at IDBI Capital said.

“While YoY growth may remain moderate, improving volumes and sustained card additions suggest underlying demand remains intact. With asset quality stabilising, banks are likely to focus on calibrated growth, fee income expansion and higher card activation rather than aggressive acquisition,” the report said.

HDFC Bank is the leader in credit card issuances in the country — cards in circulation of the bank stood at 25.79 million at the end of December 2025. Among major players, SBI Card had 21.81 million cards, ICICI Bank had 18.65 million, and Axis Bank had 15.65 million cards as of end December.