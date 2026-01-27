Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Credit card spends rise 13.6% to ₹17.65 trillion in April-December FY26

Credit card spends rise 13.6% to ₹17.65 trillion in April-December FY26

Dec spends rebound to top Rs 2 trillion; 2025 added 7.72 million cards

Credit Card

Spends in December 2025 rebounded from November, rising 9.04 per cent YoY to Rs 2.05 trillion from Rs 1.89 trillion in December 2024 and Rs 1.89 trillion in November. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit card spends increased 13.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17.65 trillion in the April–December period of FY26 from Rs 15.54 trillion in the year-ago period, aided by growth in seasonal consumption and Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.
 
Spends in December 2025 rebounded from November, rising 9.04 per cent YoY to Rs 2.05 trillion from Rs 1.89 trillion in December 2024 and Rs 1.89 trillion in November. December was the fourth occasion in 2025 when total monthly credit card spend crossed Rs 2 trillion.
 
The outstanding number of credit cards in the system rose 7.14 per cent YoY in December 2025 to 115.78 million from 108.06 million at the end of December 2024, and 114.87 million in November 2025.
 
 
“The credit card segment performed better this year compared to the same period last year due to GST relaxation leading to growth in spending post October as well as festive spending,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, CareEdge Ratings.
 
“Last year, the banks had a clean-up period when the lenders calibrated their issuances. Banks are focusing on high-value, low-default customers,” Bhalerao added.

Also Read

Housing finance

Housing finance must be part of India's next economic reforms agendapremium

Visa debit credit card, credit card, debit card

A fresh transaction: Visa readies India swipe of debit-cum-credit cardpremium

Credit Card

Want a credit card for lifestyle expenses? Check these picks for 2026

life insurance

Budget 2026-27: Insurance industry bats for income tax relief for premiumspremium

HDFC Bank

HDFC Infinia credit card trims voucher returns as 5X points drop to 3X

 
Credit card spends in the October–December period of FY26 rose 8.76 per cent YoY to Rs 6.08 trillion as against Rs 5.59 trillion in the same period last year. Spending in the January–December period rose 13.96 per cent YoY to Rs 23.175 trillion.
 
In the April–December period of FY26, point of sale (PoS) transactions rose 12.01 per cent YoY to Rs 6.63 trillion and e-commerce transactions rose 14.38 per cent YoY to Rs 11.03 trillion. In December 2025, PoS transactions were up 7.43 per cent YoY to Rs 78,476.48 crore from Rs 73,048.38 crore. E-commerce transactions increased 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.26 trillion as against Rs 1.15 trillion.
 
Credit card spends of the largest credit card issuer — HDFC Bank — rose to Rs 57,235.50 crore in December from Rs 53,165.32 crore in the same period last year. SBI Cards’ spends rose 41.4 per cent YoY to Rs 39,892.85 crore. Similarly, ICICI Bank’s card transactions rose 5.3 per cent YoY to Rs 36,871.46 crore and Axis Bank posted a 7.13 per cent rise in transactions to Rs 23,181.72 crore.
 
“Looking ahead, we expect spending momentum to remain steady, supported by residual festive demand and stable consumption trends,” analysts at IDBI Capital said.
 
“While YoY growth may remain moderate, improving volumes and sustained card additions suggest underlying demand remains intact. With asset quality stabilising, banks are likely to focus on calibrated growth, fee income expansion and higher card activation rather than aggressive acquisition,” the report said.
 
HDFC Bank is the leader in credit card issuances in the country — cards in circulation of the bank stood at 25.79 million at the end of December 2025. Among major players, SBI Card had 21.81 million cards, ICICI Bank had 18.65 million, and Axis Bank had 15.65 million cards as of end December.
 

More From This Section

Sumita Kale, chief executive officer and senior fellow of Indicus Foundation

Financial inclusion index should disclose all parameters: Sumita Kalepremium

The Centre and states together spent about Rs 9.6 trillion on the pension of their employees in 2023-24 (FY24, revised estimates), accounting for 3.3 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The proportion peaked at 3.8 per cent in the pande

PFRDA sets up expert panel SAARG to modernise NPS investment framework

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

Forex reserves rise $14 billion in best week in 10 months: RBI data

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee falls to new low of 91.96 per dollar due to sustained FPI outflow

financial technology, fintech, online payment

Payments major revenue contributor for PhonePe, Paytm diversifiedpremium

Topics : Credit Card Finance News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance