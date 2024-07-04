No visa fee for Malaysians visiting India!: Here's what you must know

Good news for Malaysians! India has announced a waiver on the visa fee for the 30-day e-Tourist visa with double entry, for Malaysian nationals. This initiative is valid until June 30, 2025, the Indian High Commission said in a press release.

Earlier, Malaysians had to pay RM465 (Rs 8,186) for an e-visa. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Only e-Tourist visa has no visa fees. However, all other e-visa categories like e-Business, e-Conference, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant, e-Ayush, e-Emergency etc. Existing rules on the exiting visas will continue as they are," it said.

Applications must be submitted online through the Indian visa portal. Once issued, the e-Tourist visa needs to be used within 120 days.



What are the Malaysia visa requirements for Indian citizens?

Just like India, Malaysia offers various types of visas to Indian passport holders depending on their purpose of visit. However, Indian tourists can enjoy a visa waiver for travel to Malaysia until December 31, 2024.

To take advantage of this waiver, ensure your passport is valid for at least six months. Additionally, you must submit the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online three days before your entry into Malaysia.

Important details for Malaysians planning to visit India

Visa type: Only the e-Tourist visa is free of charge. Other e-visa categories such as e-Business, e-Conference, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant, e-Ayush, and e-Emergency visas will still incur fees.

Validity: The e-Visa is valid for entry through 28 designated airports and 5 seaports listed below.

Entry points:



Airports: Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chennai, Chandigarh, Cochin, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gaya, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Port Blair, Pune, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam.

Seaports: Chennai, Cochin, Goa, Mangalore, Mumbai.

How to apply for e-visa

Stage 1: Online application

1. Access the portal: Visit https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa

2. Select mission: Choose the Indian Mission where you intend to apply.

3. Fill the form: Complete the online application form with accurate details. Incomplete or incorrect information can lead to rejection.

4. Generate web file number: After submitting the form, a Web File number will be generated.

5. Print application: Print the completed application form.

Stage 2: Photo upload guidelines

Follow the specific instructions for uploading photos as per the guidelines provided on the visa portal.

Stage 3: Submission at Visa Service Centre

1. Visit VSC: Submit the printed application form, supporting documents, and photographs at the India Visa Service Centre (VSC) in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, or Penang.

2. Fee payment: Though the e-Tourist visa fee is waived, other fees may apply depending on the visa type.

3. Processing: The application will be processed only after submission at the VSC.

For more details on the addresses, working hours, and contact information of the VSC, visit: http://www.indiavisamalaysia.in