Monday, March 24, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / H-1B visa deadline today: From Amazon to Tesla, top firms hiring immigrants

H-1B visa deadline today: From Amazon to Tesla, top firms hiring immigrants

The H-1B visa, used by US employers to hire foreign nationals in specialised fields, is especially popular among Indian IT professionals

H1B visa

The fee for H-1B registration is presently set at $10. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

March 24, 2025, is the final day for the initial registration period for H-1B visas for the 2026 financial year. The visa, used by US employers to hire foreign nationals in specialised fields, is especially popular among Indian IT professionals.
 
In 2025, Amazon received the highest number of H-1B approvals, with 9,265 approved applications, according to data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It was followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 6,321 approvals and Google with 5,364.
 
Meta secured 4,844 approvals, while Microsoft and Apple received 4,725 and 3,873 respectively.
 
Other major companies on the list include:
 
HCL America Inc: 2,953 approvals  

Also Read

H1B visa

H-1B visa holders, employers must download records by today, warns US govt

US visa, H4, H1B

Indian H-1B, F-1 visa, green card holders mustn't leave US for now: Decoded

H1B visa, US visa, passport, H-1B

H-1B visa 2026 registration opens today: Jobs, eligibility, and key details

H-1B Visa

H-1B visa registrations open soon: Top 25 firms that sponsor immigrants

US Visa

US visa interview waiver cut from 48 months to 12 - impact decoded

IBM Corporation: 2,906 approvals  
Walmart Associates: 2,904 approvals  
Capgemini America: 2,795 approvals  
Intel Corporation: 2,520 approvals  
Deloitte: 2,494 approvals  
Tesla: 1,767 approvals  
Accenture: 2,157 approvals  
Amazon Web Services: 2,216 approvals  
Oracle: 2,070 approvals  
Ernst and Young US: 2,335 approvals  
JP Morgan Chase: 1,719 approvals  
Salesforce: 1,525 approvals  
Cisco: 1,330 approvals  
 
These companies typically use the H-1B route to bring in skilled workers for roles in engineering, research, and software development.
 
Indian IT firms also feature strongly
 
Among Indian-headquartered companies, Infosys led with 8,140 H-1B visa approvals in 2024. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) followed with 5,274. HCL America, Wipro and Tech Mahindra also featured on the list with 2,953, 1,634 and 1,199 approvals respectively.
 
The USCIS has not yet released data on the number of Indian nationals who received H-1B visas in 2024. However, Indians accounted for 78% of all H-1B visas issued in the financial year ending September 30, 2023. That year, 265,777 visas were granted, with 72.3% going to Indian nationals between October 2022 and September 2023.
 
Annual visa limits and eligibility
 
The US Congress has capped H-1B visas at 65,000 each year, with an additional 20,000 reserved for applicants who hold advanced degrees from American universities.
 
The visa applies to roles requiring theoretical and practical application of specialised knowledge. Applicants must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in a related field or its equivalent.
 
Common occupations covered under H-1B visas include:
Software engineers, computer scientists, systems analysts  
Mechanical, electrical, civil, and aerospace engineers  
Physicians, dentists, psychologists, nurses  
University professors and lecturers  
Accountants, financial analysts, management consultants  
Market research analysts, marketing professionals  
Legal advisors, lawyers  
Journalists, editors, public relations professionals, technical writers

More From This Section

real estate construction building

Housing sales drop 23% in Q1 2025, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR buck trend

Mumbai skyline

5 yr lease: Huma Qureshi rents villa in Juhu for Rs 10 lakh as monthly rent

PremiumGold Rate in India

Gold rush: Rebalance if your allocation has risen beyond the 10% mark

PremiumThe new asset class proposed by the market regulator, which will fit in between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS), will open up new business opportunities for domestic asset management companies (AMCs). But it may eat into so

Credit risk funds: Evaluate if incremental return justifies the risk

US travel ban, travel ban

UK, Germany warn travellers to US: Follow rules or risk jail, deportation

Topics : H1B Visa BS Web Reports US immigration policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon