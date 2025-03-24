H-1B visa deadline today: From Amazon to Tesla, top firms hiring immigrants

March 24, 2025, is the final day for the initial registration period for H-1B visas for the 2026 financial year. The visa, used by US employers to hire foreign nationals in specialised fields, is especially popular among Indian IT professionals.
In 2025, Amazon received the highest number of H-1B approvals, with 9,265 approved applications, according to data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It was followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 6,321 approvals and Google with 5,364.
Meta secured 4,844 approvals, while Microsoft and Apple received 4,725 and 3,873 respectively.
Other major companies on the list include:
HCL America Inc: 2,953 approvals
IBM Corporation: 2,906 approvals
Walmart Associates: 2,904 approvals
Capgemini America: 2,795 approvals
Intel Corporation: 2,520 approvals
Deloitte: 2,494 approvals
Tesla: 1,767 approvals
Accenture: 2,157 approvals
Amazon Web Services: 2,216 approvals
Oracle: 2,070 approvals
Ernst and Young US: 2,335 approvals
JP Morgan Chase: 1,719 approvals
Salesforce: 1,525 approvals
Cisco: 1,330 approvals
These companies typically use the H-1B route to bring in skilled workers for roles in engineering, research, and software development.
Indian IT firms also feature strongly
Among Indian-headquartered companies, Infosys led with 8,140 H-1B visa approvals in 2024. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) followed with 5,274. HCL America, Wipro and Tech Mahindra also featured on the list with 2,953, 1,634 and 1,199 approvals respectively.
The USCIS has not yet released data on the number of Indian nationals who received H-1B visas in 2024. However, Indians accounted for 78% of all H-1B visas issued in the financial year ending September 30, 2023. That year, 265,777 visas were granted, with 72.3% going to Indian nationals between October 2022 and September 2023.
Annual visa limits and eligibility
The US Congress has capped H-1B visas at 65,000 each year, with an additional 20,000 reserved for applicants who hold advanced degrees from American universities.
The visa applies to roles requiring theoretical and practical application of specialised knowledge. Applicants must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in a related field or its equivalent.
Common occupations covered under H-1B visas include:
Software engineers, computer scientists, systems analysts
Mechanical, electrical, civil, and aerospace engineers
Physicians, dentists, psychologists, nurses
University professors and lecturers
Accountants, financial analysts, management consultants
Market research analysts, marketing professionals
Legal advisors, lawyers
Journalists, editors, public relations professionals, technical writers