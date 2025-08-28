Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / NRE vs NRO accounts: Tax, repatriation and income rules explained for NRIs

NRE vs NRO accounts: Tax, repatriation and income rules explained for NRIs

Financial service allows Indians living abroad to manage foreign earnings and Indian income

Bank

Bank

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Choosing between non-resident external (NRE) and non-resident ordinary (NRO) accounts is an important financial decision for non-resident Indians (NRIs). Both accounts allow NRIs to manage money in India and they differ in purpose, tax treatment and repatriation rules. Here’s a breakdown based on information available on State Bank of India’s (SBI) website.
 

Purpose of the accounts

NRE account: Designed to park overseas income in India. Money is deposited in foreign currency and converted into Indian rupees (INR).
 
NRO account: Primarily used to manage income earned in India such as rent, dividends, or pension. It accepts remittances from abroad.
 
 

Source of funds

 
According to SBI, NRE accounts can only receive funds from overseas remittances, transfers from other NRE/NRO accounts, or foreign currency deposits. Indian-sourced earnings cannot be deposited.
 
NRO accounts can hold both Indian income and foreign remittances. This makes them suitable for NRIs with financial ties in India.

Also Read

Secession of the successful: The Flight out of New India

Sanjaya Baru's new book tracks the journey of the 'Non-Returning Indian'premium

Indian passport

NRIs face residency test upon India return, must stick to 182-day rulepremium

Swraj Paul

Who was Swraj Paul? Pioneering NRI industrialist who left a global mark

Term Insurance Policy

Term insurance plans for NRIs: Ensure policy offers global coveragepremium

dollars

Remit money home free, in minutes: New platform from IDFC FIRST for NRIs

 

Taxation rules

 
NRE accounts: Interest earned is completely tax-free in India. No tax deducted at source (TDS) applies.
 
NRO accounts: Interest is taxable at 30.9 per cent, though the rate may be lower under Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs) with the NRI’s country of residence. Tax is deducted at the time of credit.
 

Repatriation of funds

 
NRE accounts: Principal and interest are fully repatriable without restrictions. This makes them attractive for NRIs who want easy access to funds abroad.
 
NRO accounts: Funds can be repatriated only up to ~1 million (or equivalent) each financial year, after payment of applicable taxes and subject to documentation. Repatriation means transferring money from your Indian bank account back to your overseas account. It lets NRIs move their savings or income across borders.
 
Both NRE and NRO accounts are maintained in INR. In NRE accounts, foreign currency is converted to INR at the time of deposit. For NRO accounts, domestic deposits remain in INR, while foreign remittances are similarly converted.

 

How to choose

SBI notes that the choice depends largely on the source of income:
 
  • Opt for NRE if your earnings are primarily abroad and you want tax-free returns with unrestricted repatriation. 
  • Opt for NRO if you continue to earn in India and need to manage local transactions while complying with tax obligations.
 
This report is based on information published on State Bank of India's website as of August 28, 2025.

More From This Section

Dream11

Fantasy gaming ban wipes out ₹15000 cr of IPL Ads: Impact on your Portfolio

Sonu Sood has emerged a big influencer in the past few months with big brands such as Edelweiss Tokio launching digital campaigns with him

Actor Sonu Sood sells Mahalaxmi flat for ₹8.1 cr; bought at ₹5.2 cr in 2012

hybrid funds

Turn ₹10,000 SIPs into ₹9 lakh in 5 years: Top 5 Aggressive Hybrid Funds

MF investments, mutual fund market, Association of Mutual Funds in India, Amfi

₹1 cr in retirement? How it can become ₹2.75 cr while you keep spending

money, financial, cash, rupee

Invest to boost portfolio resilience amid current bout of uncertaintypremium

Topics : NRI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon