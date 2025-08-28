Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹1 cr in retirement? How it can become ₹2.75 cr while you keep spending

₹1 cr in retirement? How it can become ₹2.75 cr while you keep spending

Why SWPs are becoming the go-to retirement planning tool for Indian investors

MF investments, mutual fund market, Association of Mutual Funds in India, Amfi

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Most of us grow up believing that retirement is the stage of life where we stop earning, dip into our savings, and hope the money lasts as long as we do. For many, this thought brings more anxiety than comfort. After all, with rising medical costs, inflation, and longer life expectancy, who wouldn’t worry about their nest egg running out too soon?
 
But what if retirement didn’t have to mean simply spending down savings? What if your money could give you a paycheck every month, just like a salary, while still growing quietly in the background? That’s the promise of a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP)—a strategy that is increasingly being used by retirees to make their money work harder.
 
 
What is an SWP?
 
A Systematic Withdrawal Plan is a facility offered by mutual funds that allows you to withdraw a fixed sum at regular intervals—monthly, quarterly, or annually—while the rest of your corpus continues to remain invested. Think of it as creating a personal pension from your own savings, except it can be structured to grow with inflation.
 
Vijay Maheshwari, a Chartered Wealth Manager explains why SWP can make retirement exciting:

Also Read

mutual fund

Retail investors cling to risky mutual funds even as HNIs pare exposurepremium

mutual funds, SIP inflows, SIFs, Q4 earnings, asset management companies, HDFC AMC, ABSL AMC, UTI AMC, Nippon Life India, AMCs outlook, market volatility

Mutual Fund boom: Equity inflows surge 81%, debt sees ₹1 lakh cr turnaround

Harini Dedhia

Why PMS' need to be viewed differently from investing in a mutual fund

mutual funds, factor funds, active momentum, multi-factor funds, ICICI Prudential, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset, quantitative investing, equity funds

Equity funds grab 55% of India's MF assets, Nagaland tops monthly growth

mutual funds, factor funds, active momentum, multi-factor funds, ICICI Prudential, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset, quantitative investing, equity funds

Top Mutual Fund moves in June 2025: Who bought what - and who got dropped

 
A Retirement Scenario
 
Let’s take the case of someone retiring with a corpus of ₹1 Crore, invested in a well-diversified mutual fund.
 
They begin by withdrawing ₹50,000 every month.
 
To ensure that inflation doesn’t eat into their purchasing power, they increase the withdrawal by 7% each year.
 
At first glance, this may seem risky—after all, they are drawing down money every month. But the results after a decade can be eye-opening.
 
The Results After 10 Years
 
 Total withdrawals made: ₹80 Lakhs
 
 Current monthly withdrawal: ₹1,00,000
 
 Remaining corpus: ₹2.75 Crores
 
You not only spent ₹80 Lakhs on living expenses, but your original wealth grew nearly threefold—leaving you with more financial security than you started with.
 
Over 10 years, this retiree would have withdrawn ₹80 Lakhs in total, with their monthly payout doubling to ₹1,00,000 by the end of the period. And yet, instead of their savings shrinking, their corpus would have grown to around ₹2.75 Crores.
 
This is the magic of compounding working alongside disciplined withdrawals. As long as the portfolio’s average annual returns exceed the effective withdrawal rate, the wealth continues to grow even as you spend.
 
The Secret Behind It
 
The math is simple:
If your withdrawal rate < investment compounding rate, your money continues to grow even as you withdraw.
 
That’s what makes SWP powerful—it turns your retirement fund into a self-sustaining income engine.
 
Takeaway
  • Don’t just save for retirement.
  •  Design it so your investments give you income + growth together.
  •  SWP = Smart. Simple. Sustainable.
Source: Vijay Maheshwari
 
 Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. The illustration above is for educational purposes only and actual results may vary. Please consult a financial advisor before investing.

More From This Section

money, financial, cash, rupee

Invest to boost portfolio resilience amid current bout of uncertaintypremium

cash, lottery, casino

The tax bite on jackpots: What lottery and game show winners must know?

income tax filing

Filing taxes for first time? Step-by-step guide to register on I-T portal

Fixed Deposits

Looking for safe returns? Check limited period FD offering 7% till Sep

Car Insurance

Zero depreciation cover may be the shield your car insurance misses

Topics : Mutual funds investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon