Turn ₹10,000 SIPs into ₹9 lakh in 5 years: Top 5 Aggressive Hybrid Funds

Looking for a high-growth, moderate-risk investment strategy that's more stable than pure equity yet more rewarding than pure debt? Here's how a ₹10,000 monthly SIP in certain aggressive hybrid funds could potentially grow to over ₹9 lakh in just five years.
What are Aggressive Hybrid Funds?
Aggressive hybrid funds are mutual fund schemes that typically allocate 65% to 80% of assets in equities and the rest in debt instruments. Think of them as a smart mix of growth and stability, with built-in rebalancing that adjusts equity-debt exposure automatically. Long-term gains enjoy equity-like taxation, making these funds tax-efficient as well.
SIP Growth: ₹10,000 Monthly → Over ₹9 Lakh
According to Value Research, a ₹10,000 SIP invested consistently over five years in these aggressive hybrid funds could have grown to over ₹9 lakh.These results imply annualized returns north of 20%, highlighting the potency of disciplined investing in blended equity-debt funds.
Returns are for direct plans. Source: Value Research
Value Research decodes each of these five best-performing aggressive hybrid funds.
#5 Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan)
Five-year SIP returns: 18.36 per cent
Assets under management (AUM): Rs 1,811 crore
Expense ratio: 0.47 per cent
Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.53 lakh

Top 5 stock holdings
Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan) Source: Value Research
#4 Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan)
Five-year SIP returns: 18.45 per cent
Assets under management (AUM): Rs 2,994 crore
Expense ratio: 0.40 per cent
Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.56 lakh
Source: Value Research
#3 Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund (Direct plan)
Five-year SIP returns: 19.17 per cent
Assets under management (AUM): Rs 1,258 crore
Expense ratio: 0.86 per cent
Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.74 lakh
Top 5 stock holdings
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund. Source Value Research
#2 JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan)
Five-year SIP returns: 19.96 per cent
Assets under management (AUM): Rs 841 crore
Expense ratio: 0.60 per cent
Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.74 lakh

Top 5 stock holdings
JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan)
#1 ICICI Prudential Equity and Debt Fund (Direct plan)
Five-year SIP returns: 20.76 per cent
Assets under management (AUM): Rs 44,605 crore
Expense ratio: 0.96 per cent
Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 10.11 lakh
Top five stock holdings
ICICI Prudential Equity and Debt Fund (Direct plan)
Why Aggressive Hybrid Funds Appeal Now
Market Uncertainty Requires Balance
With volatility ahead, this mix helps smooth volatility without sacrificing growth.
Tax Advantage
Gains are treated as equity for taxation — just 10% over ₹1 lakh for long-term holders — making them tax-friendly.
Built-in Rebalancing & Stability
Debt exposure cushions drawdowns, as seen during recent market corrections, where aggressive hybrids dropped just ~8% compared to ~13% for flexi-cap funds.
Growing Popularity
Investors are responding—assets under management in aggressive hybrid funds jumped 12% year-on-year to ₹2.26 lakh crore by April 2025