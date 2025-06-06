Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / On waiting list for train ticket?Websites offer three-fold refund assurance

On waiting list for train ticket?Websites offer three-fold refund assurance

Ixigo, RedBus and MakeMyTrip among platforms to launch service that gives money-back guarantee

makemytrip, online, ticket booking, railway, air travel, flights

India’s nationwide lockdown began on March 25, 2020 and most travel services were largely shutdown during April and May 2020. Representative image.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While preparing for summer holidays, people often face the uncertainty of being on waiting lists for train tickets. As help, travel websites Ixigo, RedBus and MakeMyTrip have rolled out a new feature, ‘ticket confirmation assurance,’ which offers up to three times money-back guarantee in case your ticket isn’t confirmed.
 

What is ‘confirmation assurance’

 
This new feature is designed for people booking waitlisted train tickets. Travellers can choose an optional "assurance" while booking tickets and get either a confirmed alternative travel option or a refund of up to 3x the ticket cost, depending on the terms of the platform.
 
 
The assurance plan acts like a travel insurance policy for uncertain train bookings. If your ticket doesn't get confirmed by the time of chart preparation, the platforms will:
 
Try to arrange an alternative confirmed train or bus ticket
 
Or refund up to three times the cost you paid for your ticket and assurance

Also Read

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, MSIL

Maruti Suzuki eyes 35% rail dispatch share by FY31: CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

konkan railways

Konkan Railway may run Ro-Ro train service to transport cars, says official

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip launches train seat prediction tool to reduce waitlisted fares

PremiumRailways, artificial intelligence, security, cctv cameras

Railway security system has its eyes on you with AI-based cameras

Indian Railway

Centre approves expansion of rail network in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district

 

How it works

 
The feature is available across the major travel booking apps. Here’s how it typically functions:
 
Ixigo: Offers 2x or 3x money-back guarantee options during train ticket booking for waitlisted passengers.
 
RedBus: Tries to auto-book an alternative bus ticket if the train ticket remains unconfirmed.
 
MakeMyTrip: Gives multiple assurance options including refunds or alternative travel based on availability.
 
This service usually comes with an added cost, the ‘assurance fee’, which depends on the ticket type, travel date, and platform.
 

Why this matters for travellers

 
With high demand for train tickets, especially during holidays and festivals, waitlists are a common headache for Indian travellers. According to IRCTC trends, thousands of passengers are left stranded due to unconfirmed bookings.
 
This assurance offers peace of mind and helps avoid last-minute cancellations or expensive alternatives. For families, elderly travellers or those with fixed travel plans, the value of a confirmed seat or a full refund can be significant.
 

Important to know

 
The refund or alternate ticket depends on the terms and conditions of each platform.
 
The assurance fee is non-refundable even if the ticket gets confirmed.
 
Users must claim within the specified window for eligibility.

More From This Section

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank UPI services to be down for 4 hours on June 8: What to know

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI rate cut: EMIs may fall to Rs 68,000-70,000 for Rs 1 crore home loan

fact checking

Rs 500 notes are not being withdrawn: Govt rejects fake YouTube video

RBI

RBI cuts repo rate to 5.5%: What it means for your loans, EMIs and savings

Fixed Deposit, FD

Bad news for FDs: Rates to fall sharply as RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps

Topics : Railways Ticket Cancelling BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon