Paid ₹65k premium, claim of ₹10k denied: X post sparks insurance debate

When we buy health insurance, we expect it to offer financial relief in times of medical need. But what happens when even a small claim gets stuck or is denied? A recent social media post has triggered a wider conversation on this very issue.
A Rs 10,000 claim that started it all
On 9 September, X user Nitin Shukla shared that his Rs 10,000 cashless claim was declined by Care Health Insurance. Shukla said he has been paying an annual premium of Rs 65,000 for a Rs 2 crore cover purchased through Policybazaar.
“We have had health insurance for about 10-15 years, paid premiums and never made a claim. For 2 years with Care, I paid Rs 1.3 lakh. Yet, even a claim of Rs 10,000 was rejected,” Shukla posted, adding that he felt his cover would be of little use in a real emergency.
Insurers and aggregator respond
Care Health Insurance clarified that Shukla’s claim was not rejected but was being processed under the reimbursement route. “Unfortunately, the facts of this case have been misrepresented. Cashless service for the said claim was not registered, and the claim is currently under reimbursement processing with us,” said Manish Dodeja, COO, Care Health Insurance.
Policybazaar also stepped in, assuring Shukla that reimbursement would be processed within 24 hours.
The takeaway for policyholders
This online debate highlights the importance of:
- Understanding claim procedures, including cashless vs reimbursement routes.
- Reading policy terms carefully, especially exclusions and documentation requirements.
- Choosing insurers carefully, looking at claim settlement ratios and customer support.
While Shukla’s claim is still under process, the episode underlines a bigger reality: a high sum insured or premium does not guarantee a hassle-free claim. Awareness and timely follow-up remain key for policyholders.