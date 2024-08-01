Paris Olympics: 'Free visa for everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins gold'

Neeraj Chopra, India's golden boy, is gearing up for the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024, scheduled for August 6. As the defending Olympic champion, Chopra carries the hopes of millions of Indians who are eagerly awaiting another gold medal from him.

Capturing the mood, Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of the online visa application platform Atlys, has promised a 'free visa to everyone' if Neeraj Chopra wins gold at the Olympics. On Tuesday, Nahta made this announcement on LinkedIn, saying, “I will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics. Let’s go.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His major branding push has already resulted in a 124% increase in visitors to the Atlys website.

Sharing Nahta's post on social media platform X, Atlys Support added, “Time to tick off your travel bucket list this year!! We will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins the gold medal for India!!”

How will it work? Nahta answers all your queries:

1. When is the offer valid?

If Chopra clinches the gold, Atlys will offer a free visa to all users for one day.

2. Will there be any charges?

The visa will be completely free, with no hidden costs.

3. Which countries are included?

All countries are covered, so users can choose their next travel destination freely.

4. How to avail of the offer?

Simply drop your email in the comments on Nahta's LinkedIn post, and Atlys will create an account for you with a free visa credit.



How are Indians preparing for travel?

Earlier this month, Atlys reported a significant uptick in visa applications for Paris, with a nearly 40% increase in active travel listings on the platform. This surge reflects the excitement surrounding the Olympics and the growing desire for international travel among Indians.

According to Atlys, the top travel picks for Indians include the UAE, the United States, and Thailand. "When it comes to favourite destinations, Indian travellers often head to these countries, which offer a mix of luxury, adventure, and cultural experiences. Whether it's the shopping malls of Dubai, the vibrant streets of Bangkok, or the iconic landmarks of New York, there's something for everyone," the company said.