Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Paying too much for medicines? This govt app helps you check, report prices

Paying too much for medicines? This govt app helps you check, report prices

Pharma Sahi Daam enables consumers to flag overcharging to medicine prices regulator

pharma medicine drugs

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you suspect that your pharmacist is overcharging you for medicines, a government app can help you find out and even report such conduct.
 
Pharma Sahi Daam app allows consumers to check the ceiling price of scheduled drugs, compare brands, and report any overpricing. The app was developed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which works under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. It draws data from the NPPA’s online database and seeks to make medicine pricing transparent by:
 
Users can search medicines by brand name or generic name to see the ceiling price fixed under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.
 
 
Consumers can compare prices of different brands of the same composition.
 
If a chemist charges above the ceiling price, consumers can lodge a complaint directly through the app. The NPPA investigates such complaints and can take action against violators.

Also Read

kidney disease

Deaths due to kidney problems highest following tropical cyclones: Study

Cough, man coughing

Scientists find E Coli bacteria spreads as fast as swine flu: Study

heart attack, stroke, heart disease

99% of heart patients missed these silent warning signs, finds study

Delhi air pollution

Delhi's annual battle with air pollution: Aiims issues health advisory

Pollution, Air pollution

OPD flooded with patients: Delhi doctors sound alarm over rising pollution

 
Medicine costs form a major part of out-of-pocket health expenditure. While the government controls prices of essential drugs, consumers often do not know the rates. Retailers or hospitals may charge more, citing brand value or stock shortages.
 
Pharma Sahi Daam helps bridge this information gap by giving patients direct access to government-notified prices. It also enhances accountability in the supply chain by allowing consumers to flag irregularities.
 

How to use it

 
The app is available for Android and iOS devices. Once installed, users can:
 
  • Enter the medicine name or salt composition to check prices.
  • View details of maximum retail price and ceiling price as per NPPA data.
  • Click on ‘report a complaint’ to file a grievance with supporting details.
 
As medicine inflation continues to pinch household budgets, tools like Pharma Sahi Daam promote informed decision-making and fair pricing. For consumers, a quick check on the app before buying medicines can ensure they pay the right price, not a rupee more.

More From This Section

mutual fund

Fund review: DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund

Shiv Nadar

₹46 cr/day: India's richest fuel record philanthropy surge, Shiv Nadar tops

Telangana challan, telangana police, traffic challan

Disagree with your traffic penalty? Here's how to file a challenge online

PAN card, Aadhar Card

Your PAN may become inoperative from Jan 1 if you miss this deadline

cash, rupee

India's InvIT market to hit ₹21 lakh crore by 2030 - should you invest?

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon