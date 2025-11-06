Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / OPD flooded with patients: Delhi doctors sound alarm over rising pollution

OPD flooded with patients: Delhi doctors sound alarm over rising pollution

According to Doctors, many people are currently suffering from various respiratory conditions, including throat irritation, rhinitis, a runny nose, itchy eyes, and severe chest congestion

Pollution, Air pollution

The doctors in Delhi raised an alarm about the rise in illnesses caused by air pollution in the capital. Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The doctors in Delhi raised an alarm about the rise in illnesses caused by air pollution in the capital on Thursday.

According to Doctors, many people are currently suffering from various respiratory conditions, including throat irritation, rhinitis, a runny nose, itchy eyes, and severe chest congestion. Some individuals have also experienced exacerbation of symptoms related to asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease (ILD), and other chronic lung or heart diseases.

Dr Pulin Gupta, a PGIMER Professor said that the OPD is flooded with patients with diseases due to pollution and highlighted that there has been a 22-25 pc increase in respiratory illnesses. 

 

"Because of the pollution, the OPD is flooded with patients with respiratory diseases like bronchitis, acute attacks of asthma. Patients are coming to the ENT OPD with sinusitis, runny nose, and bleeding nose. Patients with dermatitis have increased... More patients are coming with dryness, watery eyes, redness of eyes and diminution of vision. In the respiratory clinic, almost 22-25% extra number of patients of all the pollution-related diseases... People who have bronchial asthma, bronchitis and are old smokers, elderly people who had tuberculosis, they have increased chances of having a severe disease due to pollution..." Dr Gupta told ANI.

Senior Consultant and Vice Chairman of the Department of Chest Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Bobby Bhalotra, stated that Delhi's air quality is the most hazardous this year. Bhalotra also highlighted that Children and the elderly are the most vulnerable groups, along with patients who have chronic conditions.

Also Read

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi pollution today: AQI remains 'poor' despite anti-smog measures

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality improves marginally but remains in 'poor' category

air pollution

Delhi air pollution: Can your body get used to it? Doctors debunk myth

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI: Thick smog blankets city as AQI breaches 400, air turns 'severe'

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

AAP slams Delhi govt over pollution, calls it public health emergency

"... This is the most hazardous air quality, especially this year when it has come suddenly with the onset of this winter. There are a lot of new patients with throat irritation, rhinitis, running nose, itchy eyes, bad congested chest pain. It has been very bad weather. We are getting a lot of patients with exacerbation of symptoms of asthma, COPD and patients who are suffering from ILD or any chronic lung disease or heart disease... Everybody is impacted due to pollution. Children and elderly are the most vulnerable group, along with the patients who have chronic conditions," Dr Bhalotra told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality witnessed deterioration on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 271 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). For comparison, the national capital had recorded an AQI of 202 at 4 pm on November 5. 

However, despite the city witnessing a deterioration in air quality, the AQI remained in the poor category, affecting several areas of the city. According to CPCB data, Burari Crossing recorded an AQI of 280, while Dwarka Sector 8, as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, reported an AQI of 296. The Air Quality Index also deteriorated at ITO, which stood at 295, remaining in the poor category. Earlier, the Air Quality Index at ITO stood at 274 at 9 am on Wednesday.

Narela recorded a 'very poor' air quality index (AQI), which stood at 302. The Bawana showed similar results, as the air quality stood at 337, remaining in the very poor category. In contrast, Dilshad Garden air quality stood at 183, which comes under the moderate category.

As Delhi's air quality worsens, Dr. Balhotra advised people to avoid outdoor sports and various physical activities. Additionally, he requested that the government come up with hybrid work option.

Do not do any outside sports. Do not engage in jogging or any other laborious physical activity. For the elderly, I request them to remain inside their homes during the early mornings and avoid their morning walks. They can go for a walk after the sunrise, and that too with a mask... The government should come up with the hybrid option (for workplaces)... The vehicular pollution and the particulate matter are high. Hybrid is one modality..." adds Dr Bhalotra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

When you exercise may influence how efficiently your body burns fat, say doctors. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Morning vs evening workouts: Which one helps you shed kilos faster?

pigeon

Is your balcony a lung risk? Pigeon exposure can cause irreversible damage

healthcare, doctor

Is your doctor too far away? Why distance may be risking your health

tea and cigarette, chai sutta, nicotine caffeine

Chai-sutta habit: What happens to your body when tea meets cigarette

weight-loss, mental health, body issues

Russian teens turn to Molecule, a banned pill with deadly weight-loss risks

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality pollution Health with BS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon