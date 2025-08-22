Friday, August 22, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pending traffic fines in Bengaluru?Police announces 50% waiver till Sept 12

Pending traffic fines in Bengaluru?Police announces 50% waiver till Sept 12

From Aug 23 to Sep 12, people in Karnataka's capital can pay only 50% of their e-challan dues

Photo: ANI

Amit Kumar Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
The police in Bengaluru starting Saturday will offer a one-time 50 per cent waiver on certain traffic fines, seeking to reduce backlog and encourage “law-abiding behaviour”.

 

What is covered under the waiver

 
The offer runs till September 12 and applies to challans raised through the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s e-challan platform, which issues digital notices for violations such as speeding, jumping signal and driving without a helmet. It does not extend to older cases booked by the Transport Department before 2018-19.
 
Motorists can settle dues by logging on to btp.gov.in, using the traffic police’s mobile app, or visiting the nearest traffic police station.
 
 

Why the government is offering relief

 
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the initiative is not just about clearing old fines but also about instilling a culture of safer driving. In an X post, he urged citizens to take advantage of the waiver period, adding that the government is committed to “road safety, law-abiding behaviour and public convenience.”
 
Traffic police officials said enforcement alone is not enough to change behaviour, and financial relief encourages people to follow traffic laws.

Fine print
 
For Bengaluru’s motorists, the scheme offers immediate financial relief:
 
Lower outgo: Those with accumulated fines can settle at half the amount.
 
Clean slate: Clearing pending challans helps avoid legal notices or potential action against vehicles.
 
Convenience: Online and app-based payments make the process quick.
 
However, the government has clarified that this is a time-bound concession and is unlikely to be repeated soon. Motorists are being advised to clear dues before the 12 September deadline to avoid paying the full amount later.
 
With the city recording thousands of traffic violations daily, the waiver is both a financial breather for residents and a reminder that road discipline remains the state’s larger goal.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

