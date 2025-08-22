Anand Rathi Wealth's co-founder buys ₹132 cr flat at Lodha Sea Face, Worli

In one of the city’s biggest residential real estate deals this year, Pradeep Navratna Gupta, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Anand Rathi Wealth, along with his wife Preeti Pradeep Gupta, has purchased a luxury apartment at Lodha Sea Face in Worli for ₹1,31.74 crore.
According to documents accessed from the registration department by CRE Matrix, the transaction was executed on August 20, 2025, with Lodha Developers Ltd as the seller. The couple paid a stamp duty of ₹7.90 crore for the property.
The sprawling apartment, located on the 40th floor (Apartment No. 4001, Wing A) of the ultra-luxury project, has a carpet area of 10,538 sq ft and comes with seven car parkings.
The starting monthly rent at Lodha Sea Face is a whopping ₹1,25,018 per sq foot, highlighting the premium positioning of the property in Mumbai’s luxury housing market. "This ₹130+ crore transaction at Lodha Sea Face is yet another validation of Mumbai’s unmatched position in India’s luxury housing market. With prices crossing ₹1.25 lakh per sq. ft., Worli continues to attract India’s top business leaders and wealth creators, reaffirming that Mumbai remains the ultimate destination for luxury real estate investment," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, CRE Matrix.
In March 2025, a luxury apartment at Lodha Sea Face in Worli was purchased for ₹187.47 crore by SR Menon Properties LLP in a primary sale transaction.
Mumbai’s real estate markethas seen some of the biggest real estate transactions in recent times. Nippon Life India Asset Management tops the chart for purchasing a property at One Lodha Place, Lower Parel, for ₹486 crore on November 21, 2024. Vibha D Shanghvi follows with two significant purchases at Naman Xana, Worli, for ₹130 crore each.
Industry experts note that high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and business leaders are increasingly parking capital into luxury real estate, both as a lifestyle choice and as a stable long-term asset.
Lodha Sea Face, developed by Lodha Group, is one of the most exclusive residential projects in Mumbai, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, bespoke amenities, and expansive layouts targeted at the city’s ultra-rich.
Earlier this week, the sale of an apartment in Juhu broke all previous records in this micro real estate market of Mumbai suburb. A 9,863 square feet apartment was bought for over ₹113 crore by Aatman Innovations Pvt Ltd, a firm headed by popular speaker and author Deep Trivedi.
The apartment is located on 10th floor of Lodha Avalon, a luxury residential project under construction on Juhu Tara Road. Lodha Developers Ltd had acquired the plot a few years back on which the Centaur Hotel once stood.
The highest deal in Juhu on the sea beach so far was at ₹1,08,000 per sq ft. The latest registration has broken that record by crossing ₹1,15,000 per sq ft.
The highest residential real estate deal in Mumbai so far has been by Pharma baroness Leena Gandhi Tewari who had purchased of two sea-facing luxury duplex apartments in Naman Xana high rise in Worli sea favs for ₹639 crore, with a total transaction value of ₹703 crore including stamp duty and GST.