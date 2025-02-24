Monday, February 24, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Phase-2 of PM Internship Scheme begins. Eligibility and how to apply

Phase-2 of PM Internship Scheme begins. Eligibility and how to apply

In Round 2, each person can apply for up to three internships before the deadline. Each intern will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000, along with a one-time financial aid of Rs 6,000

College students, students

Photo: Shutterstock

Ayush Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) has opened applications for Round 2 of its pilot phase, providing over 1 lakh internship opportunities in leading companies across more than 730 districts in India.
 
Also, nationwide digital campaigns are actively running across multiple platforms and through influencers, targeting areas with a high concentration of opportunities. This time, each applicant can apply for up to three internship opportunities.
 
About the PM Internship Scheme

  This scheme was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 23, 2024. And it took off on October 3, 2024. Till now, the scheme has provided internship opportunities to 28,141 candidates, minister of state for corporate affairs Harsh Malhotra recently told the Lok Sabha. The internships will last for 12 months, with at least half of the programme focusing on hands-on work experience.
 
 
Eligibility criteria
 
To qualify for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, applicants must meet the following requirements: 
 
Age: Between 21 and 24 years old. 
 
Employment status: Must not be engaged in full-time employment.
 
Educational background: At least Class 10. Graduates from premier institutions (like IITs and IIMs) or those with professional qualifications (like CA or CMA) are excluded.
 
The scheme is also open to youth trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Kaushal Kendras (skill centres).
 
Income restrictions: Individuals from families with annual incomes exceeding Rs 8 lakh are not eligible. Individuals from families with government employees are not eligible.
 
Benefits of the scheme
 
Interns will acquire practical skills by working in real-world business settings. The stipend provided will help interns meet their basic expenses during the internship. This experience will enhance their employability, paving the way for future job opportunities. Each intern will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000, along with a one-time financial aid of Rs 6,000.
 
How to apply for PMIS
 
Visit the official website — pminternship.mca.gov.in.
 
On the homepage, scroll down and you will see a register option. Select the link and a new page will open.
 
Fill in the registration details and required documents, and select the submit button.
 
There is no registration or application fee. Based on the candidate's provided details, a resume will be generated automatically, allowing each student to apply for up to five opportunities aligned with their preferences.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

