Planning a cruise holiday? Your regular travel insurance won't cover

Planning a cruise holiday? Your regular travel insurance won't cover

With more Indians opting for cruise holidays, insurers are introducing sea-specific add-ons covering missed ports, medical evacuations, and other cruise-related risks

Cordelia Cruises

Cordelia Cruises (Photo: Company Website)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

The holiday season is here again, and many Indians are setting sail for new adventures. But before you board that gleaming ship to Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, or Malaysia, there’s something you should know: Your standard travel insurance policy probably won’t cover you once you’re at sea.
 
“We are witnessing a strong rise in Indians exploring cruise vacations across destinations like Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia,” Meet Kapadia, Head of Travel Insurance at Policybazaar told Business Standard. “Cruise travel offers a unique experience, but it also brings with it a different set of risks compared to conventional holidays. Standard travel insurance policies do not cover cruise-related incidents such as accidents, missed ports, or medical emergencies at sea.”
 
 
Why you need cruise add-on covers
 
To plug this gap, insurers now offer cruise-specific add-ons, usually priced around ₹200 to ₹300, that provide broader protection. These add-ons cover situations like missed port arrivals, delayed cruise connections, onboard medical emergencies, sea evacuations, and cancellations tied to cruise schedules.
 
“Given the complexity of sea travel and the limited access to immediate medical or logistical support, such coverage is becoming an essential part of travel planning for cruise holidays,” said Kapadia.

What insurers are offering
 
Two insurers currently offering cruise cover bundles are ICICI Lombard and TATA AIG. Their indicative rates for a 30-year-old traveller on a 10-day trip are as follows:
 
ICICI Lombard: ₹4,140 for Europe; ₹1,790 for Asia
TATA AIG: ₹69 for both Europe and Asia
 
Key features of cruise covers
 
ICICI Lombard Cruise Bundle
 
Medical cover on cruise: $50,000 (₹262/day in Europe; ₹85/day in Asia)  Daily hospital allowance: $100 (₹46/day in Europe; ₹28/day in Asia)
Medical evacuation: $10,000 (₹96/day in Europe; ₹60/day in Asia)
Unused excursions: $100 (₹10/day in Europe; ₹6/day in Asia)
 
TATA AIG Cruise Bundle
 
Missed cruise: $750 (₹69 per trip)
Cruise interruption (common carrier): $500 (₹69 per trip)
 
Cruise tourism gains momentum
 
This rise in insurance options mirrors India’s booming interest in cruise tourism. “The Indian cruise market has grown at 27% CAGR over the past eight years,” said Shiju Radhakrishnan, Founder and CEO of GetMyCruise.com. “In 2024 alone, over 300,000 Indians embarked on international cruises, and this number is projected to rise to 2 million by 2030.”
 
Popular winter routes include Southeast Asia and the Middle East, while summer voyages often take travellers across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

