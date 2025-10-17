Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Centre approves building 141,000 houses under PMAY-U 2.0 in 14 states

Centre approves building 141,000 houses under PMAY-U 2.0 in 14 states

Scheme will provide 'dignified housing' to eligible urban beneficiaries and improve living standards

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has approved building an additional 141,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0, taking the total number of sanctioned dwelling units under the scheme to over one million, news agency PTI reported.

Expanding affordable housing across states

 
The decision came at a meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) chaired by Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Srinivas Katikithala on Wednesday. The houses will be built in 14 states and Union Territories.
 
“Projects should be finalised in places where there is adequate infrastructure, roads, public transportation and connectivity to ensure ease of living for beneficiaries,” Katikithala said at the meeting.
 
 
Focus on inclusive and dignified living
 
PMAY-Urban 2.0 will provide “dignified housing” to eligible urban beneficiaries, particularly the urban poor and other vulnerable sections of society. The scheme aims to improve living standards while promoting inclusivity and equity, according to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. 

Highlights of the scheme:

 
  1. Affordable pucca houses: Ensuring safe and permanent housing for urban poor.
  2. Women’s empowerment: Houses are sanctioned either in the name of the female head of the household or under joint ownership.
  3. Timely completion: The ministry is emphasising the need for on-schedule delivery of housing units while enhancing project implementation strategies.
 
The ministry said the CSMC also reviewed the overall progress of PMAY-U 2.0, discussing ways to accelerate construction and occupancy. By focusing on both infrastructure and connectivity, the scheme seeks to offer beneficiaries a better quality of life alongside financial security.
 
With the latest approvals, PMAY-U 2.0 continues to be a key instrument in India’s urban housing mission, contributing to the government’s broader goal of ensuring affordable housing for all by 2030.
 
With inputs from PTI

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

