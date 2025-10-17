Friday, October 17, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BOBCARD offers cashback up to 27.5% and Rs 4 lakh discounts on Diwali

BOBCARD offers cashback up to 27.5% and Rs 4 lakh discounts on Diwali

BOBCARD offers on Diwali: Customers will save money by purchasing appliances and gadgets from top brands, says credit card company

Websites, shops and malls are reporting a surge in Diwali gift shopping. (Stock photo)

BOBCARD credit card Diwali offers. (Stock photo)

Amit Kumar
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BOBCARD is offering cashbacks of up to 27.5 per cent and discounts of more than Rs 4 lakh for purchasing electronics and home appliances on its cards, it said on Friday.
 
The credit card company’s Grand Diwali Bonanza campaign offers are available at ecommerce platforms and retailers, including Reliance Digital, Croma, JioMart, and Samsung.
 

BOBCARD credit card offers: Savings across categories

BOBCARD said the offers help consumers make high-value purchases without straining their budgets. Offers include:
 
Samsung: Up to 22.5 per cent cashback (maximum Rs 25,000) on select panels, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners; EMI tenures of 3, 6, and 9 months.
 
 
LG: Up to 26 per cent cashback (maximum Rs 50,000) on refrigerators, TVs, dishwashers, water purifiers and coolers; EMI options available for 3, 6, 9, and 12 months.

Sony Bravia TVs: Up to 10 per cent cashback (maximum Rs 27,500) on EMI, and maximum Rs 16,500 on full payment for select models.
 
Haier: Maximum 27.5 per cent instant cashback (up to Rs 25,000) on EMI transactions across LEDs, microwaves, refrigerators, ACs, and washing machines.
 
Other notable brands: Lenovo laptops (10 per cent cashback), Oppo and Vivo smartphones (up to 10 per cent and Rs 3,000 cashback), Canon cameras (10 per cent cashback up to Rs 10,000).  ALSO READ: Rise of BNPL and festive EMIs: How Diwali lights up India's credit boom 
 

Retail and online options

 
Offers are valid across both online and offline channels. JioMart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales are offering instant discounts and cashback on select products, while EMI options make high-ticket purchases more manageable. For example, JioMart shoppers can avail discounts of up to 7.5 per cent on electronics and mobiles, with bonus offers for transactions above Rs 30,000. 
 
“With this special tech treat, we wish all our cardholders a joyous and prosperous Diwali. As homes light up with diyas, we are taking a step ahead to help customers reimagine festivities with exciting offers across top brands,” said Ravindra Rai, managing director & chief executive officer of BOBCARD Limited.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

