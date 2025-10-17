Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / India's green shift to create jobs but skills gap a concern: Ratul Puri

India's green shift to create jobs but skills gap a concern: Ratul Puri

Initiatives like the Skill Council for Green Jobs and the Green Skill Development Programme have trained approximately one million candidates so fara number below the expected demand

Need to look at new financing instruments for power assets: Hindustan Power Projects' chairman

As green job opportunities rise, strengthening the ecosystem to support relevant skill sets continues to evolve, added Puri. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's journey towards net-zero emissions holds the potential of generating millions of job opportunities, but a significant gap in skilled workers may impact progress, according to Hindustan Power chairman Ratul Puri.

As the country looks to achieve Net-Zero by 2070, solar power could create 3.26 million jobs by 2050, wind energy could generate 0.18 million jobs by 2030, and bioenergy, alongside green hydrogen, may add 0.27 million and 0.6 million jobs respectively by 2030, Puri said.

Electric vehicle industry could provide 10 million direct jobs and 50 million indirect jobs by 2030. This sector is well-positioned to welcome new workers, upskill existing talent, and integrate the current 35 million ICE workforce, Puri noted.

 

Despite encouraging projections, Puri highlighted the importance of preparing for upcoming workforce demands. Studies show that a smaller pool of green talent and fewer established pathways for developing relevant skills present ongoing challenges during this transition, he explained.

Initiatives like the Skill Council for Green Jobs and the Green Skill Development Programme have trained approximately one million candidates so fara number below the expected demand.

As green job opportunities rise, strengthening the ecosystem to support relevant skill sets continues to evolve, added Puri.

Hindustan Power is an integrated power generation company with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

(L-R) Donn Rubin: Founding President and CEO, Bio-STL, Vijay Chauhan, Global Lead, BioSTL & Ram Kaundinya, founder of AgVaya

We're building global innovation bridge between St Louis and India: Bio-STLpremium

Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Life Insurance

All GST benefits will go to customers: HDFC Life Insurance MD & CEOpremium

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Priya Kapur terms Karisma Kapoor's children's plea against Will 'frivolous'

Tarun Garg

This is the start of Hyundai India's next phase of growth: Tarun Gargpremium

ABFRL

India has long history, interest in craftsmanship: Galeries Lafayettepremium

Topics : SEBI Hindustan Power Green energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon