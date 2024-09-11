Planning a trip to Europe? Here's how countries are tackling over-tourism

In just a matter of a few years, the welcoming gestures of “Welcome to Europe” have given way to anti-tourist sentiments across many prominent countries in Europe. Today, tourists visiting cities like Barcelona and Venice are instead met with signs that say, “Stop the tourist invasion” or “Venice is not Disneyland,” as per visuals widely circulated on social media. This shift in attitude towards visitors begs the question: why has the tide turned?

Over-tourism is the answer. It’s pushing up rent prices, displacing locals, and straining infrastructure. Climate change concerns only add to the problem. While some countries are directly asking tourists to avoid their cities, others are attempting to guide them to less-visited spots. Italy’s approach, for instance, uses softer messaging like "Enjoy Respect Venice" rather than outright hostility. Similarly, Amsterdam’s campaigns encourage visitors to explore the wider Netherlands rather than overcrowding the city centre. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What measures have been introduced?

If you’re planning a trip to Europe soon, it’s worth noting the various measures that countries have introduced to tackle over-tourism. Below is a guide to how different countries are handling the influx of visitors.

Italy

In Venice, a €5 fee has been imposed on day-trippers, and cruise ships of a certain size are now banned from entering the city centre, according to official update from te government. Short-term rentals have also been restricted. In Florence, efforts are being made to divert tourists away from the historical centre towards lesser-known areas.

Spain

Barcelona has banned new short-term rental licences and imposed fines on illegal holiday rentals, with plans to completely ban short-term lets from 2028. In Mallorca, there are limits on the number of cruise ships allowed at ports, and Madrid is considering new tourist taxes and accommodation regulations.

Netherlands

Amsterdam has raised tourist taxes to 12.5%, banned large buses from entering the city centre, and restricted the development of new hotels.

Greece

In Santorini and Mykonos, a €20 levy has been introduced during peak season to manage the number of cruise visitors,, according to Euronews, a Europe-based media portal. The Acropolis in Athens now caps visitors at 20,000 per day, with enforced time slots to reduce overcrowding.

France

Paris has increased tourist taxes by 200% and limited short-term rentals to 120 days a year, according to Euronews. Nice is considering increasing its tourist tax, and authorities are promoting sustainable tourism practices.

Croatia

Dubrovnik is limiting cruise ships to two per day, allowing a maximum of 4,000 passengers into the historic city at a time, as per official release. In Krka National Park, swimming in certain areas is now banned, and a daily cap on visitors has been introduced to protect the ecosystem.

Portugal

In Lisbon, authorities have limited the number of short-term rental licences issued and are using real-time data to monitor tourist flows. In Sintra, local groups are protesting against mass tourism, demanding policies to reduce traffic congestion.

Austria

Hallstatt has introduced limits on the number of buses and cars entering the town and has frozen the number of tourist accommodations at 2019 levels.

Iceland

To reduce pressure on popular sites, Iceland is promoting off-season tourism and encouraging visitors to explore lesser-known regions. A Tourist Site Protection Fund has also been established to support infrastructure development in less-visited areas, according to the government.

Slovenia

Ljubljana is encouraging visitors to explore nearby towns to reduce pressure on the capital, while Soča Valley is focusing on sustainable infrastructure development.

Germany

Berlin is shifting towards attracting tourists interested in culture and history rather than party tourism. Bavarian Alps and other natural sites have introduced visitor caps during peak seasons to protect the environment.

Switzerland

Zermatt is considering a CHF 12 day-tripper fee to support sustainability efforts, according to Euronews. As a car-free zone, visitors must park outside the town and use electric buses and taxis for local transport.

Hungary

Budapest is restricting short-term rentals to 120 days per year and promoting lesser-known destinations to spread out tourist numbers. Public transport has been improved to manage congestion, while awareness campaigns educate tourists about local culture and environmental preservation.