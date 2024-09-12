Police book 25 travel agents for fake overseas jobs: Why you must be wary

If you are looking for a job abroad, it's important to know that only registered and licensed recruitment agencies under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are legally allowed to recruit for overseas positions.

Recently, twenty-five travel agents were booked by the Punjab police for illegally promoting employment opportunities on social media. This action followed a red flag raised by the Protector of Emigrants under the MEA, who noticed unauthorised job advertisements on these platforms, as reported by PTI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Praveen K Sinha, Additional Director General of Police (NRI Affairs), confirmed that these agencies were operating without the necessary licences and permissions. “We checked the online platforms, verified their credentials covertly and registered FIRs against them," Sinha in a statement. A total of 20 FIRs have been lodged under the Emigration Acts at various NRI police stations across cities like Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala.

What were they doing wrong?

These agents were specifically targeting vulnerable job seekers, especially youths, with the promise of lucrative overseas jobs. According to Sinha, they were fleecing people out of large sums of money, sometimes their entire savings. "They advertised heavily online, making these job offers seem too good to miss," Sinha said.

How much are people losing to fake job agents?

Last year, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that some individuals had paid as much as Rs 5 lakh to fraudulent recruitment agents. The ministry expressed concern over a sharp rise in the number of people being cheated with fake job offers and illegal recruitment fees. In a press release dated December 14, 2023, the MEA stated, "There has been a huge rise in the number of overseas job seekers being cheated by unregistered recruitment agents by fake job offers and also overcharging to the tune of Rs 2-5 lakh."

How to avoid becoming a victim?

The MEA has urged citizens to verify the credentials of recruitment agents before handing over any money or documents. "Persons seeking jobs abroad are requested to use the safe and legal services of registered Recruiting Agents (RA) only. All registered RAs are issued a license number which is prominently displayed in their office premises and their advertisements, including newspapers and social media," the ministry advised.

Steps to find registered agents

To help job seekers avoid falling prey to fraud, the MEA provided clear guidance on finding registered agents. Here's a guide:

1. Go to www.emigrate.gov.in

2. Click on the 'Recruiting Agents' tab

3. Select 'List of Active RA'

According to the ministry, this list is updated daily, ensuring that job seekers have access to the most current information.

What’s the legal limit on fees?

Overseas recruitment agents are not allowed to charge excessive fees for their services. "As per the Emigration Act 1983, no recruiting agent shall collect from the prospective emigrant service charges exceeding Rs 30,000 plus GST (18%) for the services provided," the MEA explained. Agents are also required to issue a receipt for the amount collected.

Legal obligations for recruiters

The Emigration Act of 1983 mandates that any agency or individual wishing to recruit Indian citizens for employment abroad must register with the Protector General of Emigrants (PGE). This ensures that all recruitment practices comply with legal guidelines, providing some protection to those seeking overseas employment.