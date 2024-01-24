Ram Mandir opening: Total expenditure by tourists in UP to surpass Rs 4 trillion this yr

Given the completion of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya this year and a melange of initiatives taken by the UP government to promote tourism, the research wing of State Bank of India expects the total expenditure by tourists, both domestic and foreign, in Uttar Pradesh may cross Rs 4 lakh crore mark by the end of this year.

SBI Ecowrap estimates that the state government earn an additional tax revenue of Rs 20,000-25,000 crore due to a huge spurt in several tourists during fiscal year 2025.

The Centre's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme, coupled with other state government initiatives is set to play a role in developing the spiritual travel industry in India, as per the SBI Research report. The surge in spiritual tourism has already significantly transformed the tourism landscape in UP and has resulted in an improved physical and digital infrastructure, facilitating accessible connectivity, spurring a substantial increase in travel, encouraging people to engage more meaningfully with the historical sites.

UP, with its numerous holiest places and shrines, such as the Ganga River, Varanasi, the Taj Mahal and now the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has seen domestic tourism increasing at a breath neck pace.

In 2022, 32 crore domestic tourists visited UP, of which 2.21 crore tourists were in Ayodhya only, an increase of almost 200 per cent.

"Based on the expenditure provided by NSS (at all India level), the total expenditure done by domestic tourists is around Rs 2.2 lakh crore. Including Rs 10,000 crore expenditure done by foreign tourists in UP, total expenditure in UP by tourists is Rs 2.3 lakh crore.Given the completion of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and initiatives taken by the UP government to promote tourism, we believe that the total expenditure by tourists in UP may cross Rs 4 lakh crore mark by end of this year," said Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.

Average expenditure per overnight trip by categories of expenditure done by Domestic and Foreign Tourists in UP







The ascent of UP as the face of New India



Pre-Pandemic (2019), India’s share in international tourism receipts was a meagre 2.06 per cent with a distant ranking of 14th. Even in Asia-Pacific region, it commanded just 7 per cent share with a sixth rank.

" As a counter measure, in recent years, central government's PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, in conjunction with partnering states has played a crucial role in the development of spiritual travel, creating an enabling ecosystem by augmenting infrastructure while disseminating knowledge at tier III and tier IV cities too as travel and hospitality sector integrates and gears up for the mega makeover to serve the hitherto unserved. The state government can devise an encompassing travel itinerary that gives the discerning tourists a glimpse of the enchanting history across multiple places of importance in the state as also surrounding states on a hub and spoke model. Going forward, India can look forward to creating a tourism map that seamlessly connects the historical places here with those of Angkor Wat, Sri Lanka, Batu Caves, Pashupatinath, Prambanan for the new age salvation," noted the report.

UP ranked 1st in Domestic Tourist Visits in 2022; 5th in Foreign Tourist Visits



The share of Uttar Pradesh in India’s GDP is rising continuously

As India marches towards a $5 trillion economy by FY28… Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh to break the $500 bn threshold and contribute 10% to India’s GDP.





India is expected to achieve the $5 trillion economy by FY28, for which it needs to grow by CAGR of 8.4 per cent till 2027 (in dollar terms). This translates into 11.0-11.5 per cent nominal GDP growth per annum (in Rs terms), which is achievable, the report added.

"UP will be one of the two states which will break the $500 billion mark in 2027 (or FY28) when India achieves third place in the global economy. The GDP size of major Indian states in 2027 will be more than the size of some of the European countries like Norway, Hungary, etc.," said Ghosh.

UP is estimated to have the second most weightage in Indian GDP by FY28 and its GDP could overtake Norway, the Scandinavian country with the second position in Human Development Index (HDI).

UP has also been fuelling the wealth creation through capital markets, adding maximum number of new investors during activity-filled FY20-24 as its share vaults over 10% as per bourses/depositories data. Incidentally, the state’s share in assets under the management of mutual funds has also increased at a higher rate than all of India in the last five years. Basis the CBDT data, UP has been instrumental in increasing the tax base with the highest number of taxpayers, a trend reversal from other states.

UP’s share in Investments, Infrastructure is rising: Key points from the report.