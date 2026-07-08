RBI Ombudsman Scheme: Know complaint timelines, compensation, appeal rules

Role of the RBI Ombudsman

The RBI Ombudsman is an independent grievance redressal authority for customers of RBI-regulated entities. It offers a free, accessible and non-adversarial mechanism to resolve complaints when a regulated entity has not addressed a customer's grievance satisfactorily. “Beyond resolving individual disputes, the Ombudsman also promotes greater accountability, transparency and higher customer service standards across the financial sector,” says Siddartha Karnani, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Entities covered by the scheme

The scheme covers a wide range of RBI-regulated entities, including scheduled commercial banks, regional rural banks, eligible cooperative banks, NBFCs, prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers, credit information companies, and other regulated payment system participants. It provides customers across traditional banking and digital financial services with a uniform grievance redressal framework.

How the 2026 scheme differs

The 2026 scheme builds on the 'One Nation, One Ombudsman' framework, streamlines the complaint redressal process, and strengthens consumer protection. “Key changes include higher compensation limits, an expanded role for Deputy Ombudsmen in handling complaints, greater clarity on complaint maintainability and appeals, and a broader scope for addressing service deficiencies. Together, these changes aim to make the grievance redressal process more efficient, transparent and responsive to the evolving financial services landscape,” says Karnani.

Impact on users

The revised scheme should boost consumer confidence by making grievance redressal faster, more accessible and more effective. Higher compensation limits offer stronger relief for financial loss and harassment, while a streamlined process could speed up complaint resolution. “The scheme also simplifies the process through a centralised complaint-filing system via the Complaint Management System (CMS) portal and Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC), making it easier for customers to seek redress,” says Manmeet Kaur, partner, Karanjawala & Co.

However, implementation will determine the revised scheme's effectiveness. “Customers must first exhaust the grievance redressal process of the concerned regulated entity before approaching the RBI Ombudsman, so immediate RBI intervention is not available. Its success will also depend on the RBI's ability to handle a growing volume of complaints and ensure timely resolution,” says Karnani.

Filing timeline

Customers must first lodge their complaint with the concerned RBI-regulated entity through its internal grievance redressal mechanism. “If the complaint is rejected, remains unresolved for 30 days, or the response is unsatisfactory, they can approach the RBI Ombudsman through the RBI's CMS portal or other prescribed channels, generally within 90 days,” says Karnani.

“This is a significant reduction from the 2021 scheme, which allowed up to one year to file a complaint (or one year and 30 days where no reply was received),” says Amit Kumar Nag, partner, AQUILAW.

Customers should also keep copies of their complaint, acknowledgements, correspondence, and supporting documents to ensure a smoother redressal process.

Complaints that are not maintainable

Under Clause 10 of the scheme, complaints are not maintainable if they relate to commercial decisions of a regulated entity (RE), disputes between a vendor and an RE, or grievances that customers have not first raised with the RE. “Complaints filed after the 90-day deadline, matters already pending before or decided by a court, tribunal or arbitrator, employer-employee disputes, and complaints that do not disclose any deficiency in service are also excluded. Frivolous or vexatious complaints are liable to be rejected, along with other categories specified under Clause 10,” says Nag.

Compensation under the scheme

The RBI Ombudsman can award up to ₹30 lakh as compensation for consequential financial loss suffered by a complainant, up from ₹20 lakh under the 2021 scheme. It can also award up to ₹3 lakh for loss of time, expenses incurred, harassment or mental anguish, compared with ₹1 lakh earlier. “While there is no cap on the value of the underlying dispute, the compensation payable remains subject to these limits,” says Nag.

What happens after filing

After a customer files a complaint, the CRPC conducts a preliminary check to determine whether it is maintainable. If it accepts the complaint, it forwards it to the RE, which must respond within 15 days. “The Ombudsman first attempts to resolve the dispute through conciliation. If that fails, it passes an Award, which may direct remedial action or compensation. If the RE does not respond within the stipulated time, the Ombudsman may decide the case based on the available records,” says Nag.

Right to appeal

The right to appeal under the 2026 scheme is available only against an Award passed by the RBI Ombudsman, not against every rejection or procedural order. “An aggrieved customer can file an appeal with the Appellate Authority within 30 days of receiving the Award. The delay may be condoned by up to another 30 days if sufficient cause is shown. The Appellate Authority may uphold, modify, set aside or remand the Award, as permitted under the scheme,” says Kaur.

Use the scheme effectively

Customers should first approach the concerned RE and keep proof of their complaint, as the Ombudsman will not accept complaints filed directly. If the RE does not respond within the prescribed period or the reply is unsatisfactory, they should approach the Ombudsman within the 90-day deadline. “They should submit complete supporting documents, clearly explain the service deficiency and the relief sought, and avoid filing complaints that are commercial in nature or already pending before a court or tribunal,” says Nag.

Kaur says customers should avoid vague, incomplete, duplicate or already litigated complaints, as the Ombudsman may reject them.

Keep these documents ready

Earlier complaint and acknowledgement/reference number

Reply from the regulated entity, if any

Account, loan or card details, and transaction reference number or unique transaction reference (UTR)

Supporting evidence (statements, screenshots, SMS/emails)

Brief complaint note with the relief sought

Authorisation letter, if filed through a representative

The writer is a Delhi-based independent journalist.