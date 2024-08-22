A chance to win Rs 10 lakh prize: RBI launches quiz for college students

Business Standard
RBI90Quiz is general knowledge-based and will feature a multi-level competition, commencing with an online phase

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a quiz for college undergraduates as part of celebrations marking 90 years of the central bank's operations.
 
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das unveiled the online platform for RBI90Quiz on August 20. Das expressed his belief that the contest would enhance awareness about the Reserve Bank and the financial ecosystem among students.
 
RBI90Quiz is a multi-level competition, starting with an online phase and progressing through state and zonal rounds before culminating in a national final. The quiz will focus on general knowledge, with emphasis on financial literacy and awareness.
 

“RBI has been encouraging the youth to cultivate responsible financial behaviour and develop the habit of safe and secure usage of digital financial products through its public awareness campaigns,” said Das.
 
The competition will offer prizes for winners at various levels:
 
National final: The first prize is Rs 10 lakh followed by second prize of Rs 8 lakh and the third prize of Rs 6 lakh.
 
Zonal level: The first prize is Rs 5 lakh followed by the second prize of Rs 4 lakh and the third prize of Rs 3 lakh.
 
State level: The first prize of Rs 2 lakh is followed by the second prize of Rs 1.5 lakh and the third prize of Rs 1 lakh.
 
Registrations for RBI90Quiz are now open, with the competition set to begin in September 2024. Interested candidates can register through https://www.rbi90quiz.in/. There is no participation charge for the quiz.
 
The quiz will have multiple-choice questions on a variety of topics, including general knowledge areas like current affairs, history, literature, sports, economy, finance, and trivia. Additionally, there will be some questions specifically related to the RBI.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

