Retired? DMRC is hiring with Rs 1.65 lakh salary: Here's what you must know

If you've retired but still wish to work, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has an opportunity for you. They are looking for candidates for the post of General Manager (Electrical) with an attractive salary of Rs 1,65,900 per month. The application process is open and will continue until September 5, 2024.

Age Requirement: Applicants should be between 55 and 62 years old.

Experience: Candidates must be either currently working in or retired from a government organisation or Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) at the Gazetted/Executive level.

Pay scale: Those with experience in the CDA pay scale at Level 14 or IDA pay scale of Rs 1,20,000 - Rs 2,80,000 are eligible.

Number of vacancies: There are 2 vacant posts available.

Job responsibilities and location

Role: The General Manager (Electrical) will manage electrical work related to DMRC projects.

Posting: Initially in Delhi/NCR, but the selected candidate may be posted or transferred to any of DMRC's offices or project sites in India or abroad.

Pay and benefits

Salary: A consolidated salary of Rs 1,65,900 per month will be provided for those selected on a Post-Retirement Contractual Engagement basis.

Deputation: Candidates on deputation will continue to draw their parent department pay plus a deputation allowance.

Selection process

Screening: The selection process includes a personal interview and a medical fitness examination for candidates

Final selection: Candidates will be judged on their knowledge, skills, comprehension, aptitude, and physical fitness.

How to apply?

Applications can be sent through Speed Post or via email to career@dmrc.org.

Here’s what DMRC will not do during the recruitment process:

1. DMRC will not send separate communication by post to candidates. All updates, including the shortlist of candidates, interview schedules, and final results, will be published on the official DMRC website.

2. DMRC will not entertain applications that are incomplete or submitted after the deadline. They will also not be responsible for any delays or losses during postal delivery.

3. If a candidate fails to pass the required medical examination, DMRC will not offer them an alternative job position.

4. DMRC will not entertain advance copies of applications. Only those applications forwarded through the proper channel by the candidate's current employer will be considered.

Beware of fake job notifications

DMRC has noticed fraudulent activities where unscrupulous individuals are promising jobs in exchange for money or influence. Here's how to protect yourself:

* Note that the entire recruitment process is computerised and based solely on merit.



* DMRC has not authorised any agents or coaching centres for recruitment. All genuine notifications are only posted on DMRC's official website: www.delhimetrorail.com



* Do not fall for false promises or pay bribes. Any candidate found indulging in unfair practices will face disqualification and legal action.