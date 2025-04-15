Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Rich Dad Poor Dad' author says world in midst of 'biggest market crash

Rich Dad Poor Dad' author says world in midst of 'biggest market crash

People invested in real gold, silver and Bitcoin may come out of 'premeditated disaster, says Robert Kiyosaki

Bitcoin

Bitcoin(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Robert Kiyosaki, a financial educator and author of the bestselling book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’, has said the world’s “biggest market crash” has arrived, blaming a “cartel” of global central banks for the situation.
 
People who invest in real gold, silver, and Bitcoin “MAY come out of this premeditated disaster”, said Kiyosaki, an American, on Twitter. “I warned of the biggest stock and bond market crash in history was coming in my previous books, Rich Dads Prophecy, Who Stole My Pension, Fake, etc.  
 
That giant crash has arrived.
 
Kiyosaki, 78, accused central banks of planning a “premeditated disaster” and called them a “sinister global banking cartel” responsible for the money that is being wiped out of traditional investments. “The corrupt and crooked US dollar is being wiped out. Savers of stocks, bonds, ETFs, and MUTUAL FUNDS are being wiped out…their wealth stolen, by a sinister global banking cartel, known as Central Banks….led by The Bank of International Settlements Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank…. and in the US known as “The Fed.”
 
 
“Those who take action and acquire real gold, silver, and Bitcoin….MAY come out of this premeditated disaster… the new rich and the new leaders of the world.”

Also Read

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

DLF, Sobha: Realty stocks down up to 50% this year; time to buy or wait?

equity trading volumes, share market

5 pharma stocks that you should stay away from given their tech charts

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

65 days and counting! Nifty spends longest time below 200-DMA post Covid-19

PremiumThe shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Tumbling commodity, crude oil prices bad omen for India Inc earnings

PremiumIPO, Initial public offerings

Market turmoil casts dark clouds over LG Electronics India, Ather IPOs

 
On Tuesday, 10 gram of 24 karat gold sold at Rs 92,610, silver at Rs 1,100 per 10 gram and bitcoin for Rs 73,58,695 per unit in Delhi.
 
Bitcoin is considered as a more volatile investment than gold and silver but some experts have a positive outlook for the digital unit. “Bitcoin, despite its volatility, has proven to be a resilient store of value over the years. With increasing institutional interest, limited supply due to halving, and a maturing regulatory landscape, Bitcoin still holds significant growth potential. Its role as digital gold continues to strengthen, especially in times of macroeconomic uncertainty,” said Sathvik Viswanathan, chief executive officer and co-founder of Unocoin, said in a statement.
 
Viswanathan said “investing in Bitcoin requires a balanced mindset. It’s crucial to assess one’s risk appetite, diversify rather than go all-in, and stay updated with global regulations. Security is equally vital — using secure wallets and trusted exchanges can safeguard your assets from breaches. Bitcoin is not a get-rich-quick tool; it's a long-term play rooted in the belief of decentralisation and scarcity.”
 
Experts have said people must consult a financial advisor and study trends before investing in any asset class.

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI asks banks to pay 8% interest for delay in central govt pension payment

House rent

Paying rent above Rs 50,000? Deduct TDS or face income tax default notice

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

Almost 80% of Indians plan to use rewards points for leisure travel: Report

Money

For the select few: Equirus launches elite wealth-tech platform for HNIs

New technologies are boosting the property market and helping land management in India. As the government pushes for digitisation of land records and entrepreneurs deploy new technologies in the property market, a change is coming.

Cricketer KL Rahul, actor Suniel Shetty buy 7 acres in Thane for Rs 9.85 cr

Topics : Stock market crash Bitcoin prices BS Web Reports Gold Silver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon